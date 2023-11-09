Tasmania has 'worst health outcomes in Australia', doctor says

The president of the Royal Doctors Association of Tasmania (RDAT) has told the parliamentary inquiry into ambulance ramping that Tasmania has some of the worst health outcomes in Australia.
RDAT president Dr Ben Dodds spoke at the House of Assembly Select Committee inquiry on transfer of care delays (ambulance ramping) on Wednesday, November 8, in Launceston.
Dr Dodds said while the number of rural and remote Tasmanians requiring emergency and inpatient services at the state's four public hospitals had risen by 20 to 30 per cent in recent years, the quality of care deteriorated.
"The submissions to this inquiry are harrowing, there is no other word for it," Dr Dodds said.
"Tasmania has a significantly decentralised population with some of the worst health outcomes in Australia.
"One of the concerns is that we run a nine-to-five health service; there is very little access to health specialist consultation outside of this."
Dr Dodds said that the healthcare situation in Tasmania was at crisis point, and radical change must happen soon.
"We've heard about long transfer times from patients in rural communities to bypass the local district hospitals, which are underresourced and underequipped to meet the patient's health needs," he said.
"We need a primary care service that cares for people in their local community with a mixture of multidisciplinary teams that meet the health needs of the community."
Dr Dodds said the state's 13 district hospitals remain grossly under-utilised.
"We believe that there is an opportunity for our rural doctors to care for patients in their local communities," he said.
"Statewide, we have approximately 150 rural hospital beds, which is more than what the Mercy Community Hospital has.
"We have a whole hospital worth of Rural Health beds enrolled in Tasmania across 13 communities that aren't utilised."
Dr Dodds said despite this, regional hospitals continued to feel the pinch and be left behind.
"Unfortunately, we've seen continued degradation in these hospitals with a shrinking workforce, reduced service capabilities, lack of access to pathology and imaging, and minimal incorporation into the sector and long-term health care plan," he said.
"This leaves huge geographical areas of Tasmania uncovered for emergency situations in the community."
