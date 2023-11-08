'No shortage of entrepreneurial people': city's changing business landscape

With the likes of Geronimo, Pachinko and Cafe Bon Appetit closed, while Bar Urbane, Thamel House and Frankie's open - Launceston's business-scape is changing.
It's an evolution Launceston Central executive officer Amanda McEvoy is able to look back over the past six years.
"Like every city, it's like a changing landscape and it is reflective of what's happening in the economy," Ms McEvoy said.
"I think sometimes it's easy to see something closed down and think it's all doom and gloom, where it actually is quite often just a shift.
"Certainly in the last six years, there's been no shortage of entrepreneurial people in Tasmania."
The spirit of trying out new business ideas had been encouraged by Launceston landlords allowing people to do pop-ups, she said.
One of those pop-ups moving into a new retail facility was Tassie Twos Vintage.
"That's sort of exciting when you see things like that happen," Ms McEvoy said.
"And that's really typical of Launceston - seeing individuals and families really put themselves out there."
Another highlight in Launceston's retail landscape was the investment in renovations.
"Red Herring, Intersport and Yeltuor have all just made major investments in their buildings and renovated," she said.
"They all went into pop-up spaces while they were renovated so they could keep trading and then moved back into their lovely, brand-new spaces."
Having recently travelled the world visiting stores in Paris and Los Angeles, she said the Launceston stores were just as clean, impressive, new and shiny.
"We've got to be grateful that these bigger companies that are obviously doing really good stuff in retail and are investing in Launceston," Ms McEvoy said.
Overall, she said retail was holding steady.
Meanwhile, hospitality has seen a shift towards experiential type business offerings, she said, such as Free to Sip and Pain, Paint the Town Red and Glazed and Confused.
Despite the closure of well-loved businesses, Ms McEvoy said there was others readily popping up.
"The number of empty shops in the city hasn't changed dramatically, only changing very slightly and that's been the same way for about a decade," she said.
"We are concerned about the future of retail, we know that a lot of retailers have had a harder winter than they'd had for some time.
"And we know that people who are doing retail well, of which there's a lot in Launceston, will hang in there."
Following another interest rate rise, she reminded people to think carefully with their spending decisions.
"It's very easy to hop online and get something delivered to your door," Ms McEvoy said.
"But we're urging everybody that there's everything you need in Launceston nine out of 10 times, and to make sure that we're making purchases and choosing to shop with our local businesses."
