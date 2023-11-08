Launceston business unveils three Tasmania-inspired woollen rugs

Three of Tasmania's most recognisable locations have inspired a new rug collection that is setting new benchmarks in the Australian wool scene.
Launceston's Waverley Woollen Mills, which will celebrate its 150th year in 2024, launched three new throws as part of the 'Tasmanian Wilderness Collection' on Wednesday evening.
The product is 100 per cent wool - 70 per cent merino and 30 per cent recycled - and boasts colour schemes inspired by the three corners of Tasmania.
The 'Bay of Fires' design mirrors the East Coast's lichen-covered coastline, 'Tarkine' features a dewy, mossy green, and 'Cradle Mountain' combines deep, earthy tones.
Waverley managing director Dave Giles-Kaye said the recycled product had been two and a half years in the making.
"To be able to launch [Waverley's new recycled product] with this collection inspired by all those Tassie landscapes is incredibly exciting - we're just so happy how it's all come together," he said.
"We don't know anyone else in the world who's doing something quite like this."
The new collection comes amid a major machinery and facility upgrade at Waverley's Distillery Creek headquarters.
All wool recycling and manufacturing of the final product is completed on site.
"What we're most excited about is this recycling side of it where we can produce a recycled product which is 100 per cent wool," Waverley co-chief executive Bede Clifton said.
"No-one in Australia can do that and certainly no-one in the world is currently producing that and putting it into market.
"We've been able to blend recycled wool with merino wool and bind it together ... often you'd have to use polyesters and non-natural products, but we've found a way."
Waverley has big plans moving forward.
The mill soon hopes to source all its wool from Tasmanian farms and sell its products on a global scale.
Closer to home, Mr Clifton hopes to one day see a Waverley throw in every hotel room in Tasmania.
"It's really exciting," he said.
"There's a lot for us and our staff to be proud of and you can tell they're really invested in what we're trying to do here."
Waverley's Tasmanian Wilderness Collection throws are available online, or at the Waverley store, for $279.
