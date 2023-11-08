Tasmanian food and beverage on show at big trade event in Shanghai

Tasmanian seafood and a range of distilled spirits made within the state have appeared for the first time at the China International Expo in Shanghai.
Fourteen state food and beverage producers feature at Australian Food and Agriculture Pavilion at the event which in its third day attracted more than 41,000 attendees
Tasmanian businesses represented at the pavilion include:
Thirty per cent of the state's agri-food exports went to China in 2021-22.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said China was Tasmania's top export destination, valued at $1.35 billion per year.
"Having 14 Tasmanian producers at the as part of the first Tasmanian delegation to this event is a testament to Tasmania's statewide commitment to growing exports," Premier Rockliff said.
"We are committed to our goal of growing trade to $15 billion a year by 2050, and increasing our presence at trade shows and taking Tasmanian produce to the world will allow us to do so."
At the expo over the weekend, federal Trade Minister Don Farrell said he expected bans on beef and rock lobster imports into the country to soon be lifted, following a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese later announced that China has agreed to review its high tariffs placed on Tasmanian wine producers.
