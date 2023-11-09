The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Scott Morrison's relevance deprivation Israel publicity stunt flops

By Editorial
November 9 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Morrison.
Scott Morrison.

It must be very difficult for former prime ministers. They are used to being listened to. Car doors are opened for them. Red carpets rolled out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.