Man tells jury that woman he was defending in a melee was nowhere near him

A man accused of assaulting a doctor in a street melee in the Launceston CBD told police in an interview he felt like a bit of a hero after consuming a couple of drinks.
Patrick Andrew Thurley, 31, has pleaded not guilty to the assault of Kelleher Retchford about 4.30am on July 13, 2019.
The jury heard on Tuesday that Dr Retchford was knocked unconscious and suffered a broken jaw when punched near the corner of St John and York streets.
Dr Retchford said he had seen a man come straight for him and that he didn't remember anything more.
Mr Thurley admitted to police in the interview that he punched a man once but was acting in defence of a woman.
He told police his decision to strike Dr Retchford was influenced by alcohol.
He gave evidence in his trial on Wednesday morning that he was significantly affected by alcohol, rating himself a 7 out of 10 on a scale of drunkenness.
He said he was walking to a taxi when he came across a melee of five to ten people and had seen a female get struck on the side of the head by a strange, overhead blow.
Thurley said that blow was from Dr Retchford.
He said he had picked the woman up from the ground and recognised her as Jessica Taylor from a brief meeting at the Commercial Hotel.
Mr Thurley said after picking her up he put himself between her and a group thinking the woman was behind him.
"I was worried he was going to hit her again," he said.
Crown prosecutor John Ransom showed Mr Thurley CCTV footage from the Allgoods store during cross examination.
Mr Ransom asked him if the footage showed a man trying to restrain him.
"I suggest you strode towards Mr Retchford and then strike him," Mr Ransom asked.
"No," Mr Thurley said.
Mr Ransom showed footage of the incident a second time.
"Jess is nowhere near you," Mr Ransom said.
Mr Thurley said he realised now that she wasn't behind him.
"Where did you think she was,?" Mr Ransom asked.
"Directly behind me," Mr Thurley replied.
"Did you not check where she was," Mr Ransom asked.
"I didn't," Mr Thurley said.
"Do you accept that she [Jessica Taylor] was in no danger of being struck by Mr Kelleher [Retchford]?," he asked.
"In my memory she was going to get hit again," Mr Thurley said.
Mr Thurley told Mr Ransom when he told police he felt like a bit of a hero he meant that he was intoxicated and caught up in the moment.
Ms Taylor gave evidence that she and her sister jumped into a melee to try and stop it and she received a blow to the right ear which left her with a lump.
She said she fell down and a few seconds later "someone picked me up and it was Patrick".
She said after being picked up she walked away to her friend Jessica Farley.
Mr Ransom asked Ms Taylor to identify herself on CCTV footage.
He asked if it was her shown running towards the spot where Mr Retchford landed on the road.
"Do you agree you were in no danger at all from the man who goes to the ground?," Mr Ransom asked.
"Mmmm," Ms Taylor answered.
"Do you agree you didn't need protection from Mr Retchford?," Mr Ransom asked.
"I don't remember who hit me," Ms Taylor said.
"You are not sure who did that?," he asked.
"Exactly," she said.
She said her meeting with Mr Thurley in the Commercial Hotel was very, very brief.
The court heard the jury is likely to consider its verdict after summing up from defence counsel Greg Richardson, Mr Ransom and Acting Justice David Porter.
