Outside school hours childcare to open amid sky-rocketing demand

An outside school hours is set to open in response to "sky-rocketing" demand in the Riverside area, the provider says.
In October, childcare provider Thrive Group received the green light from the West Tamar Council to run the service in the first floor of the Tamar Function Centre.
Thrive Group chief executive Ed Beswick said they had been providing outside school hours care this year to the Riverside school community through a transport service to Thrive's Amy Road site at Newstead.
"This is a natural extension of that, where we'll be able to have a closer on-site facility and we won't have to transport children quite so far," Mr Beswick said.
"So it'll be really convenient for these families."
He hoped the transition to the Riverside facility would take place early 2024.
The function centre is close by to Launceston Christian School and Riverside Primary School.
The proposal is to care for up to 40 children and will operate between 2-6pm during school term and children, and during school holidays between 7am to 6pm.
On school days, a private bus will take children from school to the centre, the plan stated.
Mr Beswick said the West Tamar council had identified the facility after "fruitful" discussions with the council.
"We've been working closely with them to make sure that it meets all the requirements from a children's safety perspective, so we can offer our leisure and play programs from that site and accommodate the number of children that we'll need to have there," he said.
A letter in support of Thrive Group's development application highlighted the need for the service.
Rachel Hodge, on behalf of the parent/guardian lobby group for outside school hours care in Riverside, wrote around 60 members banded together after Stepping Stones child care service announced it would cease their outside school hours care programs at the end of 2023.
"These families have all expressed great dissatisfaction with not only the decision by private business but the severe lack of care in the Riverside and Legana areas," the letter said.
"Our group has been working hard to secure this service and strongly support the Thrive planning application."
Ms Hodge reiterated the service was very welcome and needed in the area.
Mr Beswick said they were really excited to service the demand in the area.
"Thrive Groups are not for profit, it's sort of the bread and butter of what we do to be able to work with families and local community to be able to meet their education and care needs," he said.
"So I think it's a really great opportunity for everyone."
