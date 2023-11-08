Optus outage 'a stressful time' for Northern Tasmania

A stressed-out Optus customer with family in hospital is frustrated by the national internet provider's lack of communication over its latest outage.
Almost nine hours after the outage began customers, including individuals and businesses, remained impacted, with a Northern Tasmanian business leader suggesting that alternative local internet providers be found.
For businesses in Northern Tasmania, phone lines are out, Eftpos sales are stopped, and website and social media capabilities are halted.
A daycare centre in Newstead was forced to contact parents to provide an alternative mobile number for communication.
Holly, in Launceston, said the outage was causing significant disruption to her daily life.
"I can't talk to my family, I have loved ones in hospital, my wife in Melbourne, and I am unable to communicate with those I love during a really stressful time in my life," she said.
"I think Optus' lack of communication with their customers has been pretty poor."
Launceston Chamber of Commerce executive officer Will Cassidy said Optus had a significant presence in Northern Tasmania, and its latest outage was a broad ranging problem across the region.
He said it may be useful for impacted businesses to find a local alternative internet service provider.
"Having access to telecommunications is essential for just about every business. Customers need to be able to contact businesses, and businesses need to contact their customers and suppliers," Mr Cassidy said.
"Businesses with Eftpos machines connected to the network may not be able to trade at all, and Cloud-based document storage may be impacted, which limits productivity."
Mr Cassidy said the outage would likely cause significant interruption to sales and productivity in Tasmania and across the nation.
"The mass outage that we had in 2022 definitely reminded us that we needed to have a backup method for accessing the internet where possible, but some businesses don't have that option, so this is a big problem."
Hospitals and transport services across Australia remain impacted.
The Optus outage began at 4.05 on Wednesday morning, and impacted mobile, landline and broadband connections.
Optus messaged its customers and said it was aware of the connection problems.
"We understand connectivity is important and are working to restore services as a priority.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused while we have the issue resolved."
