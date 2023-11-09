Tackling road safety: under 25s represent 28 per cent of all crashes

Lilydale District School students have been doing their part to lower the number of young drivers being involved in road crashes.
Statistics supplied by the RACT show in Tasmania the 16-25 age group represent 28 per cent of all road crashes in the state, despite only being 10-15 per cent of the licensed driver population.
Additionally, a P1 licensed driver at the age of 17 is four times more likely to be in a fatal collision than a driver over the age of 26, the statistics find.
This week, grade 10, 11 and 12 students improved their road safety skills by undertaking distracted driver training.
RACT general manager of advocacy and government relations Mel Percival said young drivers were overrepresented in crash statistics.
"We want to reduce these numbers by raising awareness of distracted driving risks early in their driving journey," Ms Percival said.
She said the distracted driver program encouraged students to think critically about safe driving habits.
"The course equips students with crucial knowledge, safety information and driver confidence, a valuable opportunity to raise awareness and engage students on being safer behind the wheel," she said.
Students experiences stimulated real-life distractions behind the wheel of a dual-controlled driver training car under the instruction of RACT's professional driver trainers.
The course also included distractions of texting and wearing vision impairment goggles to stimulate driving under the influence and managing distractions from passengers.
"Distractions, including mobile phone use and passengers, contribute to 24 per cent of fatal and serious injury crashes in Tasmania each year, so it's crucial to ensure the next generation of road users are educated on safe road practices," Ms Percival said.
The community education program is complemented by a classroom presentation 'ready for the road'.
More information on the diverse range of road safety education programs the RACT offers can be found online at ract.com/community/community-education.
