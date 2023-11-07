Raider's Guide leads the way as locals line up a Hume Cup Final raid

Mangalore trainer Gary Fahey has waited patiently for a star like Raider's Guide to come along.
The son of Zambora Brockie and Sacred Shadows looms large as Tasmania's hope of Group 1 glory lining up as the early favourite for Saturday's $136,750 Hume Cup Final over 600 metres at The Meadows.
Fahey and brother Greg race Raider's Guide who is considered Tasmania's best hope of a Group 1 win since Buckle Up Wes claimed the Australian Cup-Topgun double in 2014.
Gary laid out long-range plans to tackle this middle-distance blockbuster, the result seeing connections have their home-bred galloper producing a powerful heat win over Multi Matt off box 2 on Monday.
"He went over to Melbourne in great form and his run against that field was outstanding," Gary said.
"Dennes Point (foundation brood matron) has been terrific to us, she has produced some great race dogs for us over recent years and to now see her daughters continue on the legacy is something really special."
Winning 17 races from 49 starts, Raider's Guide qualified for the second Group 1 feature of his racing career, running a dazzling 34.16 seconds, registering three track records in the process.
He made the Group 1 National Sprint in August and has proved his ability on the national stage.
Raider's Guide is the $2.50 favourite from box 1 in the $75,000 feature as betting markets opened Tuesday, ahead of Hector Frawley ($2.90), Ailee Bale ($4.80) and Multi Matt ($7.50).
"Hector Fawley (box 5) will be hard to beat but needs everything to go his way, when you head to these races you always hope for luck in box draws," Gary said.
"Having a run over there prior to this race has him ready in the best possible way."
Gary's daughter Carol came home on Tuesday and flies back over to Melbourne with Raider's Guide on Friday.
Stalwart owners Gary and Greg Fahey may have their focus on the Group 1 Hume Cup with Raider's Guide, but at Hobart on Thursday night they have two chances in the Tasmanian Gold Cup Final.
The Fahey Fahey syndicate have two runners for the decider from their home-bred El Grand Senor x Just Browsing litter, in Supreme Leader and Browsing About that are chasing the $12,195-to-the-winner feature.
Browsing About is rated the stronger chance jumping from box 3 for trainer Pat Ryan.
At his 28th career outing last Thursday, Browsing About pulled out all stops holding out track record-holder Hit The Switch and Nyah Nyah Demon scoring by 4-1/2 lengths in 25.80 off box 3.
The black chaser brought up his 15th win and looks to retain a winning hat-trick over the 461m journey.
"It's a great field; I think there are four main chances - Browsing About is one of them," Gary Fahey said.
"He is running fantastic at the moment and Pat (Ryan) has done a tremendous job with the dog, he is running time and is going to match it with the leaders."
Gary won the Tasmanian Gold Cup with 2015 Greyhound of the Year Breaker's Tip.
The Tasmanian Gold Cup has been a series rich in local racing history, once held across three nights at the former TCA track. It is at 9.25pm on Thursday.
