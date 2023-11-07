Fires damage homes in Kings Meadows, Cape Barren Island

Fires have damaged two separate homes in Northern Tasmania.
An estimated $300,000 damage was caused by a fire that broke out at Kings Meadows home on Tuesday afternoon.
Tasmania Fire Service crews were called to the Riseley Street property about 4pm, and had extinguished the fire by about 5pm.
A cause has not yet been determined.
"Crews arrived to find a fire in progress at the rear of the house," a TFS statement said.
"An investigation has been completed and the cause of the fire has been deemed to be accidental."
A property on Cape Barren Island also sustained damage after a fire broke out in a bedroom on Tuesday evening.
One crew responded to the fire on Rooks River Road on the island's north-west tip.
A TFS fire investigator was set to visit the island on Wednesday to determine a cause.
