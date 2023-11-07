The Examiner
Former Little Athletics fraudster avoids prison

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated November 7 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 6:24pm
Former president of Little Athletics Tasmania Rhonda O'Sign pleaded guilty to five fraud and theft charges. File photo
A former president of Little Athletics Tasmania accused of stealing thousands of dollars fundraised by the organisation's children has avoided prison with a three-month suspended sentence and 140 hours of community service.

