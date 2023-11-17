Game-changing Facebook post flourishes into gift giving charity

Erin Kirkman had no way of knowing five-years-ago that a single Facebook post would ignite a gift giving Launceston-based charity.
The Community Gift Drive was born from those small beginnings and provides new presents to the community's most vulnerable at Christmas time.
It has since expanded to year-round gift giving, particularly for other special occasions such as Mother's and Father's Day.
Miss Kirkman said the idea sprung after gathering secondhand clothing donations for Launceston women's and children's shelter Magnolia Place.
"It was early December and I just gave them a call and said 'do you have anything for Christmas gifts? Or have you gotten any gifts?," Miss Kirkman said.
"And they just said no - the phones have been dead. No one's contacted us, we have 32 children and 15 mothers staying with us and they didn't have anything.
"I guess I just took it upon myself that, hopefully with the support of the community, this can be achieved."
Quickly, enough gifts were gathered to supply those staying in the shelter, and even spreading to Karinya Young Women's Service.
"After that first year, I just thought, why stop - keep going," she said.
"And then every year, it's just gotten bigger."
Having had a retail career for nearly 20-years, Miss Kirkman said she had predominantly worked with and alongside women.
"This experience has fueled my desire to support and empower women, particularly those in vulnerable situations or facing hardships," she said.
"As a result, I reached out to Launceston's Women's Shelter Magnolia Place to explore ways I could support the women and children residing there."
She said her commitment to the drive was fueled by a deep desire to bring joy and hope to Launceston's most vulnerable individuals.
"Every year I am so proud and grateful for our collective efforts as a community to provide gifts to those in need," Miss Kirkman said.
Shelters and refuges weren't on the radar of many people, she said and the gift drive was able to raise awareness in the community about what's going on.
"And some of those things that are going on are really tough to hear," she said.
"They're really difficult but it's important that we don't turn a blind eye, that we show our support."
Her love of helping people in retail has grown since 2017, and Miss Kirkman is on the path to a career in social work and finishing a Bachelor of Social Work.
The career change means she's now working at the Migrant Resource Centre North.
"It gives me immense joy being able to give back to community members and also involve community members and to be able to raise awareness," Miss Kirkman said.
"So many people want to be able to support those in need, and they don't know how. I think this is just a small way that we can help others."
To date the drive has given over 1000 presents.
The Community Gift Drive has committed to providing brand new Christmas gifts to over 200 recipients this year, with hopes of even more.
Presents will be spread to places including Magnolia Place, Karinya Young Women's Service, Young Futures, Yemaya Women's Support Service and Enterprising Aardvark.
Drop off locations for presents are available at Pycsam Health & Fitness Club, At Home Property Management, Commonwealth Bank, Cataract On Paterson, Rhubarb For Gifts, Adoreu Baby, House of Motorcycles and Kate Presnell Bodyworks until Thursday, November 30.
More information can be found on the Community Gift Drive Facebook and Instagram pages.
