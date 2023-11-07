Temporary Supreme Court judge appointed amid massive backlog

The state government has appointed South Australian jurist Brian Martin as an acting judge of the Supreme Court of Tasmania.
The appointment came after Supreme Court Chief Justice Alan Blow on Friday requested another judge - understood to be Justice Gregory Geason - to take indefinite leave.
The absence lifts pressure on the remaining judges, who had a backlog of 717 cases as of June 30 this year.
Attorney-General Guy Barnett said acting Justice Martin previously served as an acting judge of the Supreme Court from 2017 until 30 June this year.
Mr Barnett confirmed the reappointment until June 30, 2024, in response to a request from Justice Blow for a short-term appointment to help the court.
"This appointment alleviates pressure on the court due to periods of leave of substantive judges and the retirement of Associate Justice Stephen Holt earlier this year," Mr Barnett said.
"The recruitment process to replace Associate Justice Holt is well progressed and the appointment of Acting Justice Martin ... will increase the time available to the other judges to hear criminal trials.
"The government continues to work closely with the court to ensure it can manage the work of the court and the reappointment of Acting Justice Martin is the latest in a number of steps we have taken to support the court in managing their caseload."
On Monday, Bob Brown Foundation founder Dr Bob Brown called for Mr Barnett's sacking, claiming that Mr Barnett inappropriately interfered with the judicial process when he met with Chief Justice Alan Blow last week.
Mr Barnett's decision to involve himself in the matter was inappropriate, given he was involved in one of the cases being considered by Justice Geason, according to Dr Brown.
Braddon MHA and government minister Felix Ellis described the call as "outrageous" and said BBF did not know what it was talking about.
