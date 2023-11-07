Latest rate hike 'devastating' for Tasmanians, Premier says

The Reserve Bank's latest rate hike will be "devastating" for Tasmanian families and businesses, says Premier Jeremy Rockliff.
The RBA announced another 0.25 per cent increase on Wednesday after the cash rate stood steady at 4.1 per cent for four months.
Rates have now risen 4.25 per cent since May 2022.
"We're already feeling the pinch," Mr Rockliff said.
"Tasmanian businesses and small businesses, particularly families with mortgages, are already suffering the effects of what has been relatively poor policy settings.
"What we need to do ensure is that policy settings are right at the federal level. [The rise] will already compound what is already a challenging time for many Tasmanians when it comes to cost of living."
The latest hike means that the average homeowner with a $500,000 loan is paying about $1100 more on their monthly repayment than the same time 18 months ago.
CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said the decision would "take some heat" out of the housing market rebound.
"The RBA has previously warned it will 'do what it takes' to get inflation back into the target range," Mr Lawless said.
"Today's rate hike is a clear sign the RBA is ready and willing to push interest rates higher if inflation is tracking above their narrow path back to the 2-3 per cent target range."
Tuesday's rate rise is the first since Michele Bullock succeeded Phillip Lowe as RBA governor.
