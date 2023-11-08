'It just gets to be grating': Residents remain fed up over lack of parking action

Newstead residents who petitioned the council over students parking in their street say school leadership needs to step up and take action.
David Preece, Jeanette and Michael Oakley, and Douglas White all live at Riverdale Grove, and have long had to deal with Scotch Oakburn College students parking in the street during term time.
Mr Oakley and Mr White submitted a petition asking for a solution to the City of Launceston council in September, and in November councillors voted to send council officers to meet with school staff.
Mrs Oakley said she was disheartened the council had not taken more concrete action over the matter, and as somebody who required in-home care having on-street parking was vital.
"Earlier this year I had an injury and had to have a carer come in," she said.
"She had difficulties finding a park. We also have a cleaning lady come and help us and it's always just chock-a-block."
Her husband said several Riverdale Grove residents depended on visiting contractors, who often arrived well after the on-street parking spots had been filled by cars bearing P plates.
"They [contractors] have trouble parking and end up parking several streets down," Mr Oakley said.
"By the time they get to us we're losing 10,15, 20 minutes of our hour and it's not just us.
"Of all the households in the area - there are about 40 - 17 are retirees."
One of those retirees was Mr Preece's mother.
Mr Preece said he not only had concerns about residents' access but also - should an emergency occur - vehicles like ambulances and fire trucks that would struggle to navigate a street choked by parked cars.
He said he had been dealing with the issue for as long as he had lived at Riverdale Grove, and trying to persuade school leadership to develop "some sort of a social conscience" had worn him down.
"If somebody had a party on Saturday and half the Grove fills up with cars, I agree you would get the same situation," Mr Preece said.
"But this is guaranteed from 8.30 in the morning, till 3.30 in the afternoon, five days a week during the school year.
"That's where it just gets to be grating."
The group agreed the students themselves were generally not rude or impolite - quite the opposite - when dealing with Riverdale Grove residents.
They also acknowledged that it was legal for the students to park there.
Mr White said although they had sought action through the council - and the council had acknowledged there was an issue - the school needed to do the same.
"I see this is a great opportunity for the students to have some input, with the support of the school, into the design of a parking facility down at Scotch Oakburn Park," he said.
"There's a bit of a walk up the hill, maybe they need to upgrade the footpath from the car park to the top of the hill.
"Then you can try and encourage them to get a bit of exercise first thing in the morning, freshen their heads for school."
