Get fit and stay healthy with a free program for older Tasmanians

A new program to help older Tasmanians maintain their independence, reduce their risk of falls, and avoid hospital admissions has officially launched across the state, including in many rural locations.
Commissioned by Primary Health Tasmania and delivered by Healthy Business, the Exercise Treatment Program is a free strength-based program for senior Tasmanians who have or are at risk of developing a chronic health condition.
Primary Health Tasmania spokesperson Susan Powell said ensuring older Tasmanians have access to quality primary health care is a priority for the organisation.
"Healthy Business has an impressive track record of delivering strength-based group exercise programs in Tasmania, with participants increasing their activity levels and experiencing better overall health and quality of life," she said.
"And programs like this provide an important opportunity for social connection, so there are benefits for wellbeing as well as physical health."
Federal Lyons Member Brian Mitchell said the program had been made possible thanks to funding from the federal government.
"This program is about empowering older people with chronic conditions to stay as healthy as possible, which means they have more chance of living independently in the community - with the added benefit of reducing hospital admissions," he said.
"It's also in line with national primary care reform goals for better access to locally delivered care in an integrated way, with general practice and allied health services working closely together."
Healthy Business chief executive Steve McCullagh said program participants are guided through individually tailored exercises at the weekly sessions, where allied health professionals also provide healthy living advice.
At the end of the 14-week course, participants' progress is measured, and they receive advice about how to keep active and healthy moving forward.
"We find this formula has been really successful in increasing people's confidence and ability to lead active, healthy lives," Mr McCullagh said.
"This program is free, people can self-refer, and there are currently no waiting lists - so I'd encourage people who meet the criteria to get in touch."
Evandale is one of the locations where the program is available, and local GP Dr Vasuki Annamalai said she welcomes the new initiative.
"Health has many facets: physical health, mental health and social, spiritual, and we know that exercise really helps on all levels," Dr Annamalai said.
"So I think this will be a great initiative for Evandale and the wider community."
