Tasmanian household energy debt blows out to $15.7 million

There has been a 29-per-cent increase in the number of Tasmanians paying off an electricity debt over the past year, analysis by TasCOSS shows.
Drawing on data from the Tasmanian Economic Regulator, TasCOSS has said there are 14,675 Tasmanians who have repaid an electricity debt in the past year.
This number has increased from 6454 Tasmanians at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The analysis showed a 50-per-cent increase in the amount of household energy debt over the past year to $15.7 million.
Debt was $5.9 million at the start of COVID.
This information has been provided to a Legislative Council committee which is looking at energy pricing in Tasmania.
In a submission to the committee, TasCOSS senior policy officer Stephen Durney said the volatility of the national electricity market meant that Tasmanian consumers have been stung by a 22.5 per cent price hike in the past two years and recommended the government introduce a price increase cap.
He said Aurora's costs were too high and had not fallen as quickly as retailer costs on the mainland.
Mr Durney said as a dominant retailer, Aurora was not incentivised to pass on savings to customers.
He said current energy concessions were only available to age pensioners and health care card holders and should be extended to low-income families.
Aurora Energy chief executive Nigel Clark said retail prices were made up of wholesale, networking, metering, market and retail costs.
"Notably, Aurora Energy's retail cost component represents only 11 per cent of the total retail price stack and this has been a declining percentage of the overall stack in recent years," he said.
He said the targeted assistance, tariff reform and improved energy literacy and efficiency by customers would be better for power price outcomes than price control.
