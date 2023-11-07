The Examiner
A young doctor copped a broken jaw in CBD incident, a jury hears

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
November 7 2023 - 1:52pm
A 26-year-old doctor who was celebrating the end of an internship received a broken jaw when punched in the Launceston CBD in 2019, a Supreme Court jury heard.

