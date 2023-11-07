A young doctor copped a broken jaw in CBD incident, a jury hears

A 26-year-old doctor who was celebrating the end of an internship received a broken jaw when punched in the Launceston CBD in 2019, a Supreme Court jury heard.
Patrick Andrew Thurley, 30, has pleaded not guilty to assaulting Kelleher James Retchford by punching him to the head at about 4.30am on July 13, 2019.
Defence counsel Greg Richardson said Mr Thurley acted in self-defence or the defence of another.
Dr Retchford, now 30, gave evidence that he and several colleagues visited several hotels after finishing work as an intern at the Launceston General Hospital at about 5pm.
He said they went to Sporties, Irish Murphys, Saint John Craft Beer and the Commercial Hotel.
He left the Commercial at 4am to get pizza in a state of sobriety he described as intoxicated but lucid.
Near the corner of St John and York streets, his group encountered another group of 5-6 males on the opposite side of the street, which he said was yelling and acting belligerently and yahooing.
"As we were crossing the street, one of them came straight for me. I don't remember anything more," he said.
Dr Retchford said that when he regained consciousness, he was on the bitumen coughing up blood.
He told crown prosecutor John Ransom that he was taken to hospital by ambulance and spent two days there recovering from a fractured mandible.
Under cross-examination by Mr Richardson, Dr Retchford said he could not remember any females being in the other party.
"Do you recall wrestling or hitting a female," Mr Richardson asked.
"No," Dr Retchford said.
He said they were all Caucasian males.
"Do you recall saying something like 'Do you want to have a go, big boy?'" Mr Richardson asked.
"I don't recall that," he said.
Dr Retchford said he could not remember anything past the group approaching him.
"I suggest you punched a female to the right side of the face," Mr Richardson asked.
"Up until that point, I have a memory that there were no females there," Dr Retchford said.
"You can suggest anything after that because I don't know."
He said he had no idea who struck him.
"I don't have any memory," he said.
He agreed that it was unlikely his group was silent when they heard the yelling from the other group.
Constables Bianca Howard and Joshua McCarthy said they saw a male lying on the road when they arrived at about 4.30am.
Constable Howard said they later watched City of Launceston CCTV footage, but it did not capture the incident.
She said she looked at CCTV from Allgoods, which she recorded on her phone.
She said police located Mr Thurley in Newstead on August 8 and interviewed him.
In his opening address, Mr Ransom said Mr Thurley admitted to striking Dr Retchford but raised the issue of self-defence.
The trial continues on Tuesday afternoon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.