A young doctor copped a broken jaw in CBD incident, a jury hears

A 26-year-old doctor who was celebrating the end of an internship received a broken jaw when punched in the Launceston CBD in 2019, a Supreme Court jury in Launceston heard.
Patrick Andrew Thurley, 30, has pleaded not guilty to assaulting Kelleher James Retchford by punching him to the head about 4.30am on July 13, 2019.
Defence counsel Greg Richardson said Mr Thurley acted in self-defence or the defence of another.
Dr Retchford, now 30, gave evidence that he and several colleagues visited a number of hotels after finishing work as an intern at the Launceston General Hospital about 5pm on July 12.
He said they went to Sporties, Irish Murphys, Saint John Craft Beer and the Commercial Hotel.
He left the Commercial at 4am to get pizza in a state of sobriety he described as intoxicated but lucid.
Near the corner of St John and York streets his group encountered another group of 5-6 males on the opposite side of the street which he said was yelling and acting belligerently and yahooing.
"As we were crossing the street one of them came straight for me, I don't remember anything more," he said.
Dr Retchford said that when he regained consciousness he was on the bitumen coughing up blood.
He told crown prosecutor John Ransom that he was taken to hospital by ambulance and spent two days there recovering from a fractured mandible.
Under cross examination by Mr Richardson Dr Retchford said he could not remember any females being in the other party.
"Do you recall wrestling or hitting a female," Mr Richardson asked.
"No," Dr Retchford said.
He said they were all Caucasian males.
"Do you recall saying something like 'do you want to have a go big boy'," Mr Richardson asked.
"I don't recall that," he said.
Dr Retchford said he could not remember anything past the group coming towards him.
"I suggest you punched a female to the right side of the face," Mr Richardson asked.
"Up until that point I have a memory that there were no females there," Dr Retchford.
"You can suggest anything after that because I don't know."
He said he had no idea who struck him.
"I don't have any memory," he said.
He agreed that it was unlikely his group was silent when they heard the yelling from the other group.
Constables Bianca Howard and Joshua McCarthy said they saw a male lying on the road when they arrived about 4.30am.
Constable Howard said they later watched City of Launceston CCTV footage but it did not capture the incident.
She said she looked at CCTV from Allgoods which she recorded on her phone.
She said police located Mr Thurley in Newstead on August 8 and interviewed him.
In his opening address Mr Ransom said Mr Thurley made an admission to striking Dr Retchford but raised the issue of self defence.
One of Dr Retchford's friends Antony Constantino said he left the hotel ten minutes after Dr Retchford's group.
He said when he saw a commotion ahead and when he got close he realised it was 'Kel' on the ground.
He said he got attacked by some bystanders.
"I took off down the road and got a taxi," he said.
Dr Zachary van Tienan said he was with Dr Retchford and Dr Kyle Williams when a group of eight to ten males walked down the middle of St John street towards them.
He said he saw Dr Retchford and another man close exchanging words.
He said he saw Dr Retchford get punched on the jaw and fall onto the road.
He said that he had seen and talked briefly to a female but she had not complained of being struck.
Dr Williams said he remembered Dr Retchford being scruffed by a member of the group.
"I remember trying to stop myself getting multiple punches and the next thing I saw was Kel on the ground motionless," he said.
He said he had not seen Dr Retchford punched and had seen no females at the scene.
"My recollection is of being punched and prior to seeing Kel on the ground," Dr Williams said.
Mr Richardson cross examined asking:"Do you recall any females in or around the melee?."
"No," he said.
The trial continues on Wednesday.
