Which junior sport athlete will join list of world champions and Olympians?

Olympians, world champions and world record-holders are among the calibre of athletes to have taken home the top gong at The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards.
On Wednesday night, another two young stars will join the list of athletes to be named male and female junior sportsperson of the year, with the current awards format dating back to 2008.
A wide array of sports have been represented over the years by the winners including orienteering, AFL, cricket, athletics, archery, swimming, shooting and tenpin bowling, and the variety of the 2023 nominees is no different.
Shortlisted for the male junior sportsperson of the year are canoe polo player Jethro Bates, tennis and soccer star Campbell Young and cricketer Aidan O'Connor.
Having played in several high-level competitions throughout the past year, Bates represented Australia in the water-based sport which is a hybrid of basketball, volleyball and netball.
He has his eye on making a team for the adult world championships next season, which encompasses an under-21 division.
The other two nominees ply their trade on grounds adjacent to each other at Windsor Park.
Also a talented tennis player, Young was an impressive performer for Riverside Olympic in NPL Tasmania's seniors and under-21 competitions, while O'Connor's form with bat and ball was rewarded with a Cricket Tasmania rookie contract three months ago.
Since then, the Riverside and George Town product has played a Tasmanian second XI match, scoring a half-century and taking his first wicket at the level - looking to follow in the footsteps of 2016 winner Jarrod Freeman.
In the female award, a new sport is guaranteed to be added to The Examiner's honour roll.
Soccer referee Ellie Beeston, mountain-biker Lacey Adams and lawn bowler Chloe Collins have been shortlisted for the award, having all succeeded in their chosen fields.
Beeston was named Football Tasmania's Women's Super League referee of the season despite being just 16 years of age and officiated a practice match between the Matildas and Melbourne City Academy in July.
Adams won several stages of the national mountain biking championships last month, having already claimed success at UCI Enduro World Tour rounds in Maydena and Derby in junior and senior competitions respectively.
Lawn bowler Collins has competed at some of Australia's biggest tournaments, including the Junior Golden Nugget and the Australian and Victoria open events alongside playing for Trevallyn in the statewide pennant competition.
Also set to be announced on Wednesday night at the Country Club Tasmania are the male and female junior rising stars of the year, Ricky Ponting service to sport winner, team of the year and Phil Edwards Bursary recipient.
The bursary is in memory of the former The Examiner sports journalist who died in 2017.
2022: Hamish McKenzie, Jorjah Bailey
2021: Hamish McKenzie, Alexander Creak and Ava Curtis
2019: Jackson Callow, Rebecca Bye
2018: Ethan Stretton, Sarah Pennicott
2017: Joshua Commins, Danni Clayton
2016: Jarrod Freeman, Charrae Myers
2015: Bailey Groves, Taylor Mole
2014: Bailey Groves, Ariarne Titmus
2013: Ben Elliott, Imogen Schaller
2012: Getasew Ferguson, Grace Hinds
2011: Isaac Probert, Taylah Freeman
2010: Brodie Nankervis, Dearne Taylor
2009: Jarrett Green, Brooke Trevena
2008: Oscar Phillips, Katelyn Fryett
