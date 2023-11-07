The Examiner
'Utterly unacceptable': Magistrate appalled by string of assaults

November 8 2023 - 4:30am
A man has been given his 'first and last chance' after pleading guilty to multiple family violence assaults. File picture
A man has been given his 'first and last chance' after pleading guilty to multiple family violence assaults. File picture

A man has been given his "first and last chance" by a magistrate, after he pleaded guilty to multiple family violence offences.

