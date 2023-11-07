'Utterly unacceptable': Magistrate appalled by string of assaults

A man has been given his "first and last chance" by a magistrate, after he pleaded guilty to multiple family violence offences.
Christopher Charles Prosser, 48, was hit with a three-month suspended jail sentence over four counts of common assault and one count of destroying property at the Launceston Magistrates Court on November 7.
The assaults began in August 2022, and continued until January 2023 when Prosser was arrested by police.
Police prosecutor Berivan Kurdistan said these included verbal abuse, where Prosser called his female partner several names, insulted her weight and implied promiscuity.
Ms Kurdistan said Prosser also physically assaulted his partner on multiple occasions, grabbing her neck, pushing her head into a wall and throwing a nearly-full beer can at her leg.
Prosser also broke a football goal post that he had made out pipe and left at his partner's home in January.
Ms Kurdistan said the allegations had been corroborated by a witness who lived in a unit at the partner's property, and Prosser agreed with his partner's version of events during a police interview.
Defence counsel Grant Tucker said the Deddington man and his partner were both "at pains" to point out they "had sorted it" and were continuing the relationship.
Mr Tucker said Prosser had accepted responsibility for his actions.
"It was a terrible time in their relationship," Mr Tucker said.
"He admits his behaviour was very much wrong."
Mr Tucker acknowledged the offences were serious, and asked that Prosser be given a suspended jail sentence rather than an immediate one.
Magistrate Simon Brown said each incident was serious when considered alone, but in total painted an appalling picture.
"They were marked not only by violence, but abuse and, quite frankly, appalling behaviour by you," Mr Brown said.
The magistrate acknowledged Prosser and his partner had continued the relationship and were trying to work through their differences.
Mr Brown said it was important to send a clear message that domestic and family violence, where people were frightened, dominated and controlled was "utterly unacceptable".
He said the offences warranted jail time, but that Prosser had prospects for reformation.
Mr Brown issued a three-month prison sentence, wholly suspended for two years.
Mr Brown also issued a 12-month community corrections order, which included a condition that Prosser participate in the Family Violence Offender Intervention Program.
"You should be very well aware a suspended sentence of imprisonment is considered a last chance sentence," Mr Brown said.
"You've been given your first and last chance now."
