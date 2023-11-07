Tasmanian Craft Fair, Steam Up! boost is an anchor for businesses

The Meander Valley was a hive of activity for the Recreation Weekend and it's impact on businesses is "critically important", tourism leader says.
Deloraine drew thousands for the Tasmanian Craft Fair, while down the Bass Highway Westbury was also a hot destination with Steam Up! in full chug.
Great Western Tiers president Mark Flanigan said major events anchored the year for businesses.
He listed AgFest and the Deloraine Car Show in February as other significant drawcards.
"They give you those big things that lodge in people's head about the region being a great place to visit," Mr Flanigan said.
"Then they often come back at other times because they've been here either they've come for the craft fair and discovered the charms of the valley, or something else and they come back. So they're critically important."
Every room for about a 20 to 30 kilometre radius of Deloraine was full for the whole weekend, including his own hotel, the Empire Hotel proprietor said.
After a difficult winter faced by regional operators, Mr Flanigan said the bumper November weekend was a "nice big boost" to start the high season off.
"It's looking like it might be a reasonable spring and summer," he said.
"Winter is always difficult, but there's been a lot of good promotion around people coming down for winter.
"A lot of Tasmanians went north this winter, so it was really noticeable. They're back now. Craft fair has been great."
He praised the work of the volunteer service bodies for putting on the Tasmanian Craft Fair and other major events.
"They put in an awful lot of work and I think that needs to be acknowledged because without them these things wouldn't happen," Mr Flanigan said.
Meanwhile, fair director Michael Plunket said attendance was around the same as pre-COVID levels at just over 15,000.
"The feedback we've had with lots of first-time visitors is they've just realised how big this fair is across the whole town," Mr Plunket said.
He said the event was expected to have generated around $3 million for the local economy.
