The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Demand for investigation into Commission of Inquiry 'impediments'

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated November 7 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 12:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An independent Legislative Council member says serious questions remain over the Commission of Inquiry's ability to issue notices of misconduct to public servants.
An independent Legislative Council member says serious questions remain over the Commission of Inquiry's ability to issue notices of misconduct to public servants.

The state's upper house will next week debate a motion for an independent review to be held into the recent Commission of Inquiry into government responses to child sexual abuse allegations and the impediments commissioners faced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.