Scotch College parking a real problem that needs to be solved

ONCE again the vocal radical minority group in the Tasmanian Indigenous community have created unnecessary concerns, this time with the Tassie Jack Jumpers basketball team indigenous playing top. Though it was designed by a local Indigenous artist, this group of anti-anything that doesn't suit them have said the playing top does not represent Tasmanian Indigenous artwork which does not include dots in painting. The top had the Indigenous name for Tasmania, lutruwita, and a stylised jack jumper and dots which the artist has used in previous works. The Jackies organised a local Indigenous artist to design the top, surely they didn't need to go out to the wider indigenous community for approval. If that had been the process it would never have got approval because which Indigenous group would they need to have gone to? There are so many in the State and they all don't see eye to eye on many issues.