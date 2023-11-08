The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Scotch College parking a real problem that needs to be solved

November 8 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scotch College parking a real problem that needs to be solved
Scotch College parking a real problem that needs to be solved

THE Scotch Oakburn College students parking in Riverdale Grove is a real problem impacting the lives of the residents and the Launceston City Council need to resolve it by bringing in time restricted parking.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.