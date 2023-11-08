Scotch College parking a real problem that needs to be solved

THE Scotch Oakburn College students parking in Riverdale Grove is a real problem impacting the lives of the residents and the Launceston City Council need to resolve it by bringing in time restricted parking.
The pushback is mindless. Nearby Flowers Court and Docking Court have it. The school isn't going to deal with the issue - that has been made clear over the years. The council has spent the last five years trying to sweep the problem under the carpet but it is evident that the issue is not going away.
I live in Riverdale Grove and the situation is impacting the residents. My husband was fined by the Launceston City Council for parking over our own driveway when there were no parks because of the students. He unsuccessfully contested the fine, too. I've been unable to get out of my garage because of cars being parked too close on every angle. A visitor to my house has had an unpleasant altercation with a group of students where she was trapped between two cars on the road and neither would let her out. The children laughed and jeered and called her names.
There is a solution, the council just needs to implement it.
Essie Smith, Launceston
SCOTT Morrison just can't help himself! He's been a quiet little dormouse recently, sitting on the back bench, but now our PM is in China, trying to repair the damage the ex PM and colleagues did, our Scomo has to go to the world's theatre of war to put his oar. What right does he have to go to Israel and speak for Australia and its people regarding the terrible events that took place there and are now taking place in Gaza? Anything, it seems, to take the spotlight off our PM and focus it on himself. Is he hoping, like another ex PM, for a second coming?
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
AS THE saying goes, "Beauty is in the eye of the beholder". For some a slowly turning wind generator on the horizon using a breeze to generate clean energy is a thing of wonder and beauty. For others it is a blight on the countryside. But this divided opinion is unlikely to occur over coal mines and coal-fired power stations. Most agree they are dirty, polluting and contribute to climate change.
There are others who only see what they want to see. Because greenhouse gases are invisible, they are not in your face like a transmission line. While a transmission line is relatively benign most would agree it is ugly. While it has a footprint on the land, its footprint does not compare to that of a gas field like Narrabri with 800 wells. It doesn't produce the invisible greenhouse emissions that sit in the atmosphere for 300 to 1000 years.
Some do not believe that these invisible emissions are responsible for heating and drying the planet leading to wildfires in unusual places like Siberia, the Yukon or southwest Tasmania. Others see the climate changing in front of their eyes and witness firsthand the ferocity of climate-fuelled weather events.
It was Jonathan Swift who said, "Vision is the art of seeing what is invisible to others." More than ever before, we need the vision to make the right decisions if we are to save life on Earth as we know it.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn
Be grateful the Indigenous community was recognised by the JackJumpers
ONCE again the vocal radical minority group in the Tasmanian Indigenous community have created unnecessary concerns, this time with the Tassie Jack Jumpers basketball team indigenous playing top. Though it was designed by a local Indigenous artist, this group of anti-anything that doesn't suit them have said the playing top does not represent Tasmanian Indigenous artwork which does not include dots in painting. The top had the Indigenous name for Tasmania, lutruwita, and a stylised jack jumper and dots which the artist has used in previous works. The Jackies organised a local Indigenous artist to design the top, surely they didn't need to go out to the wider indigenous community for approval. If that had been the process it would never have got approval because which Indigenous group would they need to have gone to? There are so many in the State and they all don't see eye to eye on many issues.
Rather than oppose the top, be grateful that the Indigenous community is recognised and celebrated by the team wearing it.
Alan Leitch, Austins Ferry
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.