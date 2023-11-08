Deloraine House purchases property to do its bit in a housing shortage

A community organisation has grasped the opportunity to play a role in the region's housing shortage by purchasing a neighbouring property.
The three bedroom house is next door to Deloraine House, and will be turned into a low income, low cost rental accommodation.
Deloraine & Meander Houses manager Debbie Smith said they were doing it for people who couldn't afford the high-end rentals.
"It's our way of doing our bit in the housing shortage," Ms Smith said.
Rents in Deloraine were "extremely high" and they were seeing people spend their whole pay packet on housing, she said.
"The opportunity became available to purchase the house directly next to us," she said.
"It was offered to us at a price that was very reasonable and it was a case of either a. we continue to go along as we are - advocate for people through housing - or we could do something proactive in a small way."
Ms Smith said they planned to offer tenants a two year contract and working with Bendigo Bank to develop budgeting and saving strategies.
With rent below market value, she said future tenants would have the chance to save some money to put towards a house deposit or acquiring a rental.
It's the first time the community organisation has ventured into providing housing. Ms Smith said to assist people with housing they've usually gone through Anglicare, Housing Connect or Community Housing.
The keys to the Deloraine property were handed over on November 1, and it will undergo some cosmetic work before going on the rental market.
"At the moment we're just getting quotes and rallying the community," Mrs Smith said.
"We want to have this very much as a community involvement [opportunity].
"So we'll be organising a working bee and inviting people to come and be part of this journey with us and have some connection to the house ... whether that's helping washing walls, turning a sausage or making a cup of tea, or it's from businesses who are able to help donate goods and services."
She said it was expected the house would be ready to rent early in the New Year.
Down the track, Mrs Smith said part B of the plan was to subdivide the property and add a two bedroom house to the block.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.