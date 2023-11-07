Maternity crisis: Are district hospitals failing women and babies?

When Jane* went into labour, she couldn't give birth in the hospital closest to her.
The St Helen's District Hospital, like all Tasmanian district hospitals, does not offer maternity services.
So, like many other heavily pregnant women living on the East Coast, Jane was forced to drive to Launceston.
With no medical support during the two-hour journey, Jane was lucky. She only just made it to the hospital.
The Examiner understands that in the past two years, multiple women weren't so fortunate.
These women gave birth on the road on the way to the hospital; Jane said it was pure luck that no one died.
"While all these women surely are warriors for being able to successfully deliver their babies before reaching the hospital, this also raises serious cause for concern for the lack of resources here on the East Coast," she said.
"I only just made it to the hospital. During delivery, my baby experienced shoulder dystocia, which can very quickly turn an otherwise normal delivery fatal.
"If we had to deliver roadside, I wouldn't have my son with me today."
According to a 2022 report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), the infant mortality rate and the mortality rate of mothers during labor are higher in rural and remote areas.
While it's no secret that remote and regional maternity services are at crisis point, you have to ask, "How did we get here?"
It didn't happen overnight. It started in 1992 when maternity services were pulled from remote and rural regions nationwide.
University of Tasmania researcher Ha Hoang said workforce shortages, safety and quality considerations, and cost considerations are the three interrelated reasons that led to the loss of small rural birthing services in Australia.
Dr Hoang conducted a study into maternity care and services in rural Tasmania, which found the lack of maternity services often transferred risk from the health care system to rural families.
"Maternity care in Australia is not meeting the needs of rural and remote women as evidenced by poor access and outcomes," Dr Hoang said.
Dr Hoang said Tasmania's health system must bridge the gaps between women's needs and currently available maternity services.
"Firstly, antenatal, postnatal, and support services should be provided in the local communities through outreach or visiting services," Dr Hoang said.
"Secondly, rural hospitals without maternity services should be properly equipped and prepared to deal with unexpected emergency childbirths to ensure the safety of women and babies."
"Further withdrawal of rural birthing services should be challenged and consideration given to reopening closed rural services."
A Deparment of Health spokesperson said that "In line with best practice safety and quality guidelines, maternity services are consolidated in specialist centres to safely and sustainably deliver care".
"Women are supported to be aware of signs of labour, recommended to stay in close contact with their care provider, and have a plan in place for how they will access their maternity service," the Department of Health spokesperson said.
The Deparment of Health spokesperson said "Some women choose to be close to the birthing service in advance of their due date, while some choose to travel when labour is imminent or begins".
"The need for financial and/or social worker support is included in this planning and may be available based on individual circumstances," the Department of Health spokesperson said.
"If a woman presents to the local District Hospital with a pregnancy concern or in labour, a clinical assessment is made by the staff (including the visiting GP) and transfer to the birthing service can be arranged in discussion with the referring maternity service.
"The options for transfer are determined by the clinical assessment, including transport via ambulance if clinically appropriate.
"If birth is imminent, it is managed at the District Hospital in line with clinical protocols and with remote clinical support from public maternity services in each region."
*Names have been changed to maintain confidentiality.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.