Police warning over crime syndicates after $5M Spirit drug bust

International and domestic crime syndicates are targeting Tasmania, police have warned in the wake of a record drug bust in the Spirit of Tasmania terminal in Devonport.
Officers found six kilograms of methamphetamine and cocaine in the boot of a 26 year-old Queensland man's car as he departed from the vessel after crossing from Geelong on Friday.
The seized drugs were found in the man's car boot, and comprised of 2 kilograms of cocaine and 4 kilograms of methamphetamine, said Tasmania Police assistant commissioner Rob Blackwood.
The combined street value of the seized drugs was "in excess of $5 million", and was one of the largest seizures in state history, he said.
The arrest and seizure was part of a joint operation with Australian Federal Police.
Assistant commissioner of the AFP, Hilda Sirec, said offshore crime syndicates were targeting Australia and attempting to import drugs into regions including Tasmania.
She said local demand for drugs was high, and that the syndicates were trying to exploit this vulnerability to import drugs.
"We have a prolific demand for drug use in Australia and we want to send a message to criminals," she said.
"Drugs come in from all over the world and are disseminated through Australia and even Tasmania, so we will just send that message out that we're not open for business here, we're going to stop the drugs coming in."
She declined to comment about where the drugs came from, but said the AFP would continue to work with international partner agencies to stop drugs entering Australia.
The Queensland man was due to appear in the Hobart Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon, and both commissioners Sirec and Blackwood declined to provide further detail about the arrest.
Asked whether he expected further charges or arrests in connection with the drug seizure, commissioner Blackwood said: "It's an ongoing investigation, we don't rule anything out at this stage."
They declined to comment on how long the man had been under surveillance or whether he was part of a drug syndicate under investigation.
Commissioner Blackwood said it was one of the largest drug seizures in Tasmanian history.
"In terms of seizures in Tasmania, [that] is a really significant seizure, one of the biggest on record," he said.
Police worked closely with staff at the Spirit of Tasmania, as well as airports and mail centres to ensure illicit drugs did not enter the state, he said.
