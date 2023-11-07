The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Crime

Police warning over crime syndicates after $5M Spirit drug bust

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated November 7 2023 - 11:33am, first published 11:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Federal Police assistant commissioner Hilda Sirec and Tasmania Police assistant commissioner Robert Blackwood. Picture by Ben Seeder
Australian Federal Police assistant commissioner Hilda Sirec and Tasmania Police assistant commissioner Robert Blackwood. Picture by Ben Seeder

International and domestic crime syndicates are targeting Tasmania, police have warned in the wake of a record drug bust in the Spirit of Tasmania terminal in Devonport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.