Mac Point, SunCable highlight need for construction workers

Tasmania must produce more construction workers to help build major proposed developments at either end of the state.
A $750 million stadium enabling a Tasmanian AFL team has been proposed for Macquarie Point in Hobart, while Bell Bay is primed to secure a $2 million slice of the world's biggest renewable energy project.
The stadium would create 4200 jobs during construction, and a further 950 full-time jobs once operational.
Another 800 construction jobs and 400 full-time jobs would be added should the SunCable manufacturing facility go ahead.
Both projects would need to be built by 2029.
Speaking from a new Masters Builders training facility near Hobart, Skills Training and Workforce Minister Felix Ellis said the two projects would be another huge boost for the Tasmanian construction industry.
"We know that major projects lead to long-term sustained opportunities," Mr Ellis said.
"There are kids in high school today that we hope will be taking up an apprenticeship at the SunCable facility, at potentially the stadium and other opportunities around our state.
"So acting now in partnership with industry to deliver those training opportunities and that training infrastructure is key for our future."
Mr Ellis said he hoped to see as many Tasmanian workers involved in the two projects as possible
"There are of course, with highly complex construction projects, needs for specialised skills," Mr Ellis said.
"But we want to deliver in partnership with the proponents and industry as many opportunities for we can for Tasmanian kids to come through and get a great trade in the construction sector."
