Major ice and cocaine bust on Spirit of Tasmania vessel

A targeted police operation on the Spirit of Tasmania has resulted in one of the biggest drug seizures in Tasmania's history.
Tasmania Police said a 26-year-old man had been charged with drug trafficking following a search of his car allegedly uncovered methylamphetamine and cocaine.
With the assistance of the Spirit of Tasmania, members of Tasmania Police and Australian Federal Police intercepted the man's vehicle as he arrived into Devonport from Geelong on Friday, November 3.
The man was screened by drug detection dogs and allegedly two kilograms of cocaine and four kilograms of ice were located.
"This is one of the biggest seizures of methylamphetamine and cocaine in Tasmania's history and will go a long way to reducing harm on our streets," Tasmania Police Assistant Commissioner Rob Blackwood said.
"This equates to about 42,600 street deals of methylamphetamine and 2300 street deals of cocaine.
"We know illicit drugs cause harm in our community, and we see the very real and wide-reaching impact these drugs have, both on individuals and on our community as a whole.
"As we have said before, anyone seeking to profit by selling harmful drugs to Tasmanians should know we will target them and their activities."
"We are committed to preventing the importation and distribution of these substances, which is why we work so closely with our sea, air and mail corridors to ensure they are not exploited."
AFP Assistant Commissioner Hilda Sirec said the AFP worked closely with national and international partners to prevent harmful illicit drugs from reaching the community.
"The AFP has been working alongside Tasmania Police to ensure the community remains safe from the threat of criminal syndicates," Ms Sirec said.
"No matter what amount reaches Australian borders, these dangerous substances have devastating impacts that can be life-threatening even in the smallest amounts."
The man was remanded in custody and will re-appear in the Devonport Magistrates Court today.
