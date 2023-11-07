Century-getters grab votes, who made your Cricket North team of the week?

Arguably the best Greater Northern Cup match of the season produced two centuries at Windsor Park on Sunday.
Greater Northern Raiders coach Alistair Taylor returned for Launceston with aplomb with a match-winning 119 runs from 125 balls against Riverside.
It came after the Blues' Cooper Anthes knocked 109 from 128.
Both players have received votes in The Examiner's Cricket North player of the season competition.
The player of the year gong encompasses a three-two-one voting system focused on the match-winning performances rather than the best all-round statistics.
Leaderboard:
As much as possible, this team is picked by position and is based on statistics as well as a player's influence on a match.
Charlie Taylor (Launceston), wicket-keeper
Taylor continued his strong run of form which has also included two scores in the 60s.
"He's always been a really talented cricketer, he's now just got a bit of belief he can play at this level," coach Heath Clayton said.
"We're just working with him on backing himself, he's quite an aggressive player, we want to see him go on and turn those 50s and 60s into hundreds."
Cooper Anthes (Riverside)
Wanted to turn his strong starts into big scores and made it happen. The 20-year-old recorded his maiden first-grade century having only previously hit three figures in colts.
Alistair Taylor (Launceston), captain
Handled a high-pressure situation with class after his side lost 3-1. Hit 15 boundaries and smacked a six and two fours when Launceston needed 20 runs with three overs left.
Thomas Dwyer (Mowbray)
Came in when the Eagles were 2-16 and helped guide them out of trouble and to victory over Devonport.
Tom Beaumont (Launceston)
Rewarded for his consistency across the weekend. His coach said it was great to see him get runs through the middle-order in Saturday's narrow win against Latrobe. The teenager then backed that up, sharing a 122-run stand with century-maker Taylor on Sunday.
Ishang Shah (Mowbray)
Showing his all-round abilities, Shah claimed a crucial five-for against Devonport after making an unbeaten century a fortnight ago. Took three of the first four wickets as the Eagles kept the Orions to 155.
Joel Lloyd (Westbury)
Performed well in a massive clash against in-form Ulverstone on Saturday. Found a way while most other batters struggled to score. Also dismissed dangerous South batter Jeremy Jackson.
Oliver Wood (Westbury)
Took the top-order wickets to have Ulverstone in trouble at 3-34 and they never really recovered.
Ben Humphrey (Launceston)
The all-rounder was highly-consistent with the ball across the weekend with six pegs. Claimed the key scalps of Patty Mackrell (2) and Aidan O'Connor (26) against the Blues.
Kieren Hume (Westbury)
This season's best bowling figures kept the Knights to a jaw-dropping 31 runs at NTCA no. 2. Strangled South during his seven overs which featured four maidens.
Lyndon Stubbs (Riverside)
Ripped through Wynyard's top-order to have the Tigers in strife at 5-50 and ensured they didn't get close to the target.
