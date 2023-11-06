Senator takes aim at Braddon's Gavin Pearce over Archer stance

Tasmanian Senator Tammy Tyrell has used a parliament speech to criticise Braddon Liberal MP Gavin Pearce, who she claims tried to force outspoken Liberal moderate and Bass MP Bridget Archer from her own party.
"Allegedly the Member for Braddon issued an ultimatum to the Tasmanian Liberals, saying it would be either him or her at the next election," Senator Tyrell said.
"Where do the people of Bass fit into this? Why is it up to someone from a different electorate to decide who represents Bass?"
Mr Pearce, who belongs on the more conservative wing of the Liberal Party, denied last week issuing an ultimatum to his party that staked Ms Archer's future against his own.
But Liberal insiders told ACM that he had said otherwise to colleagues.
While Liberal preselection for the seat of Lyons has concluded, with previous candidate Susie Bower getting the nod, the state council of the party has yet to decide its candidates for Bass or Braddon.
Liberal Party state director Peter Coulson has been contacted for comment.
Ms Archer is considered a Liberal moderate, and has frequently criticised her own party's policies, including on the recent Voice referendum, where she supported the 'Yes' campaign.
She was first elected to Bass in 2019, and defended her seat in 2022 despite a big swing against the Liberal government of Scott Morrison.
Ms Archer has previously confirmed she will again seek Liberal preselection in Bass.
In her speech in the Senate on Monday, Ms Tyrell slammed Mr Pearce for his interference in the northern Bass electorate, which borders his Braddon electorate.
"Voters are supposed to decide on their MPs, not the parties," Ms Tyrrell said.
"Apparently the Liberal Party is a broad church until the factional heavies decide this church is getting too broad for its own good.
"Ending the career of your own colleague because you dont like being asked questions in the media about them is a pretty weird way to help your constituents."
She then criticised the Liberal Party for its internal strife, saying the infighting is distracting its members' attention away from issues voters are most concerned about.
"While the two federal Liberal Members of the Lower House are fighting about who stays in the Liberal Party, whos actually fighting for the north of Tasmania?
"We deserve representatives who are focused on us, not themselves, not their party, not each other."
The pre-selection contests for the seats is now likely to take place early next year.
