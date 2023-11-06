The Examiner
Senator takes aim at Braddon's Gavin Pearce over Archer stance

By Benjamin Seeder
November 7 2023 - 5:30am
Jacqui Lambie Network Senator Tammy Tyrell has criticised Liberal MP Gavin Pearce, claiming he has interfered in the party pre-selection process in an attempt to eject Bridget Archer. Picture by Brodie Weeding
Tasmanian Senator Tammy Tyrell has used a parliament speech to criticise Braddon Liberal MP Gavin Pearce, who she claims tried to force outspoken Liberal moderate and Bass MP Bridget Archer from her own party.

