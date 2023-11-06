Your 2023 guide to Melbourne Cup celebrations in Launceston

Tassie punters and lovers of racing fashion are ready to embrace Melbourne Cup events around the state.
Whether you're watching the race or avoiding it completely, here are the best things to do in Launceston this Cup Day.
The Launceston Friends of Clifford Craig are using the biggest day of Australia's racing calendar as an opportunity to give back to those in need.
The Friends of Clifford Craig are a group of dedicated volunteers who raise money for the Clifford Craig Foundation's medical research program in Northern Tasmania.
Each year, volunteers raise close to $30,000 - with the Melbourne Cup Luncheon one of their most popular events.
The annual Luncheon will take place on Tuesday, November 7, at Launceston's TasTAFE Drysdale Campus.
Tickets are $80 per person and include a delicious three-course meal.
There will also be Fashions on the Field, sweeps, lucky door prizes, and all the race-day action live on the big screen.
The Tasmanian Turf Club will host a Melbourne Cup Day luncheon from 11.30am at the Ladbrokes Racing Centre, Mowbray Racecourse Launceston.
Punters are advised to dress to impress for their chance to win best dressed or lucky door prizes.
Guests can enjoy a fashion show by Kachoo, paraded by models from Sue Rees Modelling and Deportment Academy, live entertainment with the Tassie Tenors, a Cup Sweep, and a live telecast on the big screens.
Tickets are $75 per person and include a three-course meal and a glass of sparkling, wine, beer, or soft drink on arrival.
Join in the Melbourne Cup fun at the Rowella Community Hall from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.
With a Cup Sweep, "horsing around" games, and prizes for best hat and Fashion on the Field.
Tickets are $15 per person and include a light lunch. Bookings are essential.
All are welcome, bowling or social, to the West Launceston Bowls and Community Club on Tuesday, November 7, from 12pm to celebrate the cup.
Located at Merrys Lane, Launceston, the club will host an afternoon tea, a Cup Sweep, and prizes for best hat.
Call (03) 6331 2026 or visit the club's Facebook page for more information.
