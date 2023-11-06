Perth Scone Time founder up for Australia's Kindest Person award

Perth resident Jo Saunders loves her community, and they love her scones.
In light of her work with Scone Time, a monthly gathering which aims to combat loneliness among seniors in the community, Ms Saunders has been nominated for Black Pepper's Kindest Australian award.
Black Pepper are a national women's apparel retailer, who started the campaign to call out acts of kindness after the COVID pandemic.
Ms Saunders is one of five finalists who will fly to Melbourne next week for the awards, announced on World Kindness Day on November 13.
"It's a bit overwhelming to be honest," Ms Saunders said.
"I was nominated by a friend, and found out last week I was a finalist."
Ms Saunders first heard about Scone Time from a segment on ABC's Landline, and learnt how founder Martin Duncan started the organisation.
"He'd read an article about an old Scottish lady who was 96, whose partner had died and was lonely," she said.
"So she made a batch of scones, went down to the local Hall and invited people in.
"There's an awful lot of small country towns that are just getting older and older, and I thought it could be really nice to do something like that here."
She said the first session hosted 7 months ago held about six people, and has quickly grown to 20 to 25 regular visitors each month.
"I think there's quite a lot of lonely people who's partners have died that come," Ms Saunders said.
"It's about connecting with people, it's aimed as a social connector for people on their own."
Ms Saunders moved to Perth from Melbourne five years ago, and said Scone Time was a way to repay the community that has been "incredibly kind and welcoming."
"I get back more than I give out anyway...repaying people's kindness is giving back to the community and I'm more than happy to do it."
Black Pepper general manger Rachel Digby said they had six to 700 entries this year.
"With Jo, she's done an amazing job with combating something that's really at the top of the mind, especially for our demographic that we cater to," Ms Digby said.
"We've really tried to put a little bit of a spotlight on those unsung heroes that are within our community."
The winner of the World Kindness Day campaign will receive $2000 for themselves, and a $500 gift card for their nominator.
