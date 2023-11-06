Ending the stigma: Declaration of rights for people who use drugs, alcohol

Four Tasmanian advocates who have lived experiences with alcohol and drugs are fighting to end the unfair treatment and discrimination of people who use drugs and alcohol.
Calling themselves Tasmanians with Substance, Lived Experience Advocates Kerry Dare, Emily Ebdon, Lily Foster, and Jo Murph and have co-authored a declaration of rights for people who use alcohol and other drugs.
Studies show people with a substance use disorder face the most significant stigma and discrimination of any health condition.
The declaration maintains people who use alcohol and other drugs in Tasmania have the right to equity, inclusion, dignity, respect, bodily autonomy, access to evidence-based drug treatment, safe and new injecting equipment and other health affirming treatment and lifesaving resources without fear of criminalisation.
Alcohol, Tobacco and other Drugs Council Tasmania (ATDC) director Greg Taylor said the stigma around drug use was the source of significant damage to the health and well-being of people who used drugs.
"The declaration is calling for changes to policies that currently cause harm," Mr Taylor said.
"Every Tasmanian is entitled to fundamental human rights and should be treated fairly and with dignity and respect, but we know that these rights are often denied to people who use alcohol and other drugs.
"Many people in Tasmania use drugs and are happy and healthy. Those who seek support for their use of alcohol and other drugs have a health condition which deserves to be treated like any other health condition."
Mr Taylor said the unfair treatment could come from healthcare providers, police, alcohol and other drug professionals, prison officers, pharmacists, community service providers and others, including family and friends.
"It is the first project of its type that has been led and managed by people with living and lived experience of alcohol and other drugs," he said.
"It is a significant moment for our sector and we are proud to support Tasmanians with Substance and the launch of the declaration."
ATDC chief executive Jackie Hallam said the declaration was key to the establishment of policies and programs that uphold the dignity and human rights of all people who use alcohol and other drugs.
"There is wonderful support from the sector and our member organisation for the voices of people with living and lived experience to improve service design and delivery," she said.
"Projects like this give people confidence in the readiness of our advocates to establish this authentic and authoritative voice for Tasmania.
"The advocates have been driving innovation across services and are key to achieving actual reform and driving down drug related harm in Tasmania."
Lily Foster, one of the authors of the declaration, said she and other members of the group relished the chance to share their diverse experiences.
"This campaign, grounded in the human rights framework, holds special significance for Tasmania's future independent peer organisation," she said.
"It perfectly aligns with the core belief of safeguarding the human rights of individuals with living and lived experience in the drug space.
"Seeing our ideas come to life was an emotional and affirming moment. It embodied our dedication to creating positive change and made our ideas tangible."
