The Examiner
Home/News/Health
Health

Ending the stigma: Declaration of rights for people who use drugs, alcohol

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
November 7 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Four Tasmanian advocates who have lived experiences with alcohol and drugs are fighting to end the unfair treatment and discrimination of people who use drugs and alcohol.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.