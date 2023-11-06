The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Conflicted emotions around The Melbourne Cup

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
Updated November 7 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conflicted emotions around The Melbourne Cup
Conflicted emotions around The Melbourne Cup

Melbourne Cup. I must admit to being hugely conflicted by it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Thomson

Craig Thomson

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.