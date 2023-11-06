Conflicted emotions around The Melbourne Cup

Melbourne Cup. I must admit to being hugely conflicted by it.
I love how the race brings people together in a mostly joyful and positive way. It gets people out socialising and having fun, and it prompts offices all around our nation to mingle with each other in a way we are usually too busy to do for the rest of the year.
However, the deaths of horses in the Melbourne Cup over the past decade have brought ethical concerns to the forefront of many minds.
There is increasing public awareness about the ethical concerns surrounding the Melbourne Cup. Animal welfare is one, but gambling issues, advertising, etc., also cause concern among many. The positive to all the publicity these issues have gathered over recent years is it seems to have encouraged open and informed discussions, which do help people make conscious choices.
Of course, no one is forced to participate in the day's festivities. Those who say 'nup to the cup' can do other things to come together that don't involve horse racing or gambling. I used to always have a small bet on the day, but now I don't. I was never a problem gambler, but I feel better not having a punt.
I know a few people involved in horse racing, and they love their horses. They treat them with love and kindness, and they always bristle at any suggestion they mistreat their animals or don't prepare them adequately for racing.
Some also bristle at the sight of horses getting whipped during a race, and I admit that is a confronting sight. It's important to remember that change often starts with a few voices speaking up reasonably and advocating for more responsible practices for the well-being of animals and individuals.
Ultimately, people should make their own choices about participating in events like the Melbourne Cup. We should all respect each other's decisions while continuing to engage in conversations that raise awareness about the associated ethical concerns. Waving signs in people's faces or getting into heated arguments about things doesn't typically help anyone change their mind.
By addressing the issues surrounding the Melbourne Cup and similar events, it's possible to find a balance between preserving traditions and making positive changes for society and the well-being of animals and people.
Craig Thomson is the editor of The Examiner.
