'The law doesn't tolerate it': Justice served as homophobia case settled

Doug and Tony* moved to rural Tasmania for a quiet life.
Instead, they were subject to a prolonged campaign of harassment after a minor disagreement with a female neighbour.
After months of verbal abuse, vandalism and an episode where the two men's mailbox was filled with condoms, lubricant and other phallic-shaped objects, they resorted to filing restraining orders.
This did not stop the woman, who eventually received a suspended sentence in 2022 for several restraining order breaches.
While the criminal proceedings were taking place the couple also pursued civil action through Equal Opportunity Tasmania, the office of Tasmania's Anti-Discrimination Commissioner, on the advice of Equality Tasmania.
Tony said after years of stress and mental trauma, which nearly destroyed the couple's life, he and Doug could finally move on with their lives.
"It's taken a little while to kind of sink in because we expected that we might have to go to a hearing," he said.
"We were holding our breath hoping that we wouldn't have to.
"We're so relieved that it's essentially over, we won't have to keep going through it all."
The couple sold their house to escape the abuse, and the commission found this violated the Anti-Discrimination Act as it infringed on their right to find accommodation.
Equal Opportunity Tasmania then referred the case to the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal for investigation.
Tony said he and Doug agonised for months over whether to accept an offer made to them during the conciliation process or take it to a hearing - which could further add to their mental toll.
Tony said conciliation a daunting process, even before the proceedings began, as he and his partner compiled the evidence documenting the abuse.
"It was intimidating having the lawyers there and them, I guess, trying to beat us into submission," he said.
"Fortunately, we had good advice.
"We felt reassured that we had all the evidence that we provided all of the evidence that was all there and we could speak to it at a hearing if we needed to."
Tony said the initial offer was for a "ridiculous" small sum of money compared to the $250,000 costs he and Doug had incurred.
This also included an "unnecessarily detailed" letter that Tony said was further harassment as it used explicit, homophobic language when referencing a supposed precedent from New South Wales.
The couple eventually settled through conciliation, receiving $35,000 upfront and a further $25,000 held as a caveat over the woman's property.
This means the house cannot be sold without Doug and Tony getting paid the remaining amount, plus interest.
Tony said he and Doug had also ensured the resulting agreement did not include a confidentiality clause, so they could share their story and demonstrate how anti-discrimination cases worked.
Equality Tasmania spokesperson Rodney Croome said homophobic discrimination was "not uncommon" in Tasmania, but the decision showed similar cases harassment would not be tolerated.
"I'm glad the Anti-Discrimination Commissioner supported Doug and Tony's complaint and they have received compensation for the discrimination and trauma they experienced," he said.
"This outcome shows that the anti-discrimination process works and will encourage others who face discrimination to take action.
"Their successful complaint will send a powerful message that this kind of discrimination is not tolerated."
Tony urged anybody facing similar discrimination to seek help navigating the complex web that was the state's civil and criminal laws.
He said it was important for those facing discrimination to remember they were not alone.
"If you're someone that's subjected to any kind of homophobia or harassment, for just being who you are, know that the law doesn't tolerate it," Tony said.
"Although it looks complex and difficult to navigate there are people out there to help. Call Equality Tasmania and they will help you to assert your rights.
"If you know someone that is in that situation, call them. Be their friend, because they need it much more than you could probably appreciate."
He also called for an overhaul of the criminal code, as although he felt the abuse was in line with the legal definition of stalking and bullying, police were unable to lay charges.
Under the legislation, police cannot prosecute a case without permission from the Director of Public Prosecutions - something Tony said was near-impossible.
"The police refused to act because they can't act," he said.
"They can't collect evidence unless consent is provided, and they're not going to get that consent unless they've got a whole lot of evidence to say this is why.
"You've got a Catch-22 clause in the legislation which prevents the police from doing their job."
*Names changed for privacy.
