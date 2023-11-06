The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Industry disputes poll finding that greyhound racing unpopular

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
November 6 2023 - 4:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Industry disputes poll finding that greyhound racing unpopular
Industry disputes poll finding that greyhound racing unpopular

An election analyst has expressed scepticism about some elements of a recent poll showing that most Tasmanians are opposed to greyhound racing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.