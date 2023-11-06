Industry disputes poll finding that greyhound racing unpopular

An election analyst has expressed scepticism about some elements of a recent poll showing that most Tasmanians are opposed to greyhound racing.
Independent analyst Dr Kevin Bonham said the poll conducted by Hobart firm EMRS relied on some questions that were likely to yield data that was not useful.
"It says 'would you change your vote based on this issue, or would you consider changing your vote based on this issue' - I don't think that's useful at all," Dr Bonham said.
In the poll, 45 per cent of respondents agreed they would consider changing their vote to a party that supported an end to public funding of the greyhound industry.
Dr Bonham said the poll's "headline" finding that 60 per cent of Tasmanians opposed greyhound racing was significant.
"I think that figure is definitely more useful than the rest of the poll," he said.
The poll found a sharp regional difference, with southern respondents more opposed to the industry than those in the North and North-West.
Just 10 per cent in the South supported the industry, compared to 21 per cent in Launceston and the North-East, and 28 per cent in the North-West.
Dr Bonham said the results of the poll "accurately" showed that relatively few people in Tasmania are involved in greyhound racing.
"It does show that not a lot of people attend Greyhound racing, and it does show that a lot of voters do at least have some reservations about the industry."
EMRS was commissioned to conduct the survey by End Funding for Tasmanian Greyhound Racing by 2029.
It polled 500 adults across the state in mid-October, prior to news coverage about Tasmanian greyhound trainer Anthony Bullock being banned from the industry for life for using a pademelon tail to train his hounds - an illegal practice known as live-baiting.
The survey found that only 1 per cent of respondents attended a greyhound race in the previous year, and only 4 per cent were likely to place a bet on a greyhound race.
Tasracing chief executive officer Andrew Jenkins said the findings of the survey claiming to show that the industry was not particularly popular among Tasmanians contradicted the "raw numbers" that he sees, at least in terms of betting.
"Wagering turnover across the three codes has increased by 40 per cent over the past five years. Attendance figures at race meetings are good, participant numbers are solid and field sizes are strong," he said.
He said wagering turnover on greyhounds totalled nearly $320 million in 2022-2023 financial year.
The racing industry generated about $208 million in value-added contributions to the Tasmanian economy during 23021-2022, Mr Jenkins said.
"Forty per cent of which directly benefited regional economies, with more than 6400 individuals either employed, direct participants or volunteers. These are strong figures."
