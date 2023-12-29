The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Taking the scenic route: Short Tassie road trips to try this weekend

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
December 30 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Looking for something to do? Why not hit the road and see what North East Tasmania has to offer. File pictures
Looking for something to do? Why not hit the road and see what North East Tasmania has to offer. File pictures

Looking for something to do over the school holidays?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.