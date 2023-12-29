Taking the scenic route: Short Tassie road trips to try this weekend

Looking for something to do over the school holidays?
Hit the road and explore with The Examiner's picks of the region's best day trips, which offer something for everyone be it young families or budding Instagram influencers.
It is genuinely hard to go past the Tamar Valley for a road trip.
Starting in Launceston head up the West Tamar Highway, taking in the views over the estuary where you can.
If you have younger passengers be sure to stop off at Tasmania Zoo at Riverside, while older day trippers might fancy a stop at one of the wineries for a tasting - but please don't drink and drive.
Continuing on, head up to Beaconsfield and visit the old gold mine.
If you're feeling peckish head next door to the Miners Gold Brewery, otherwise the bakery at Exeter does a decent pie.
If you don't fancy heading back the same way, cross over the Tamar via the Batman Bridge and come down the eastern side of the estuary.
For those who prefer to stretch their legs, heading west is a great option although you may need to set off early.
Take the Bass Highway out of Launceston - a very scenic drive with mountains looming in the distance - and after about half an hour you'll arrive at Westbury.
There you can grab a coffee at Love Lucy Boots, check out Pearn's Steam World and, if you have the time, follow the silhouette trail.
There is a lot more to the region than Westbury, however, and continuing on you can head into the wilderness via Deloraine.
This gives you access to a variety of walks for all ages and experience levels, including Liffey Falls and the Tulampanga/Alum Cliffs track.
Pack a picnic and enjoy eating surrounded by some of the best scenery the region has to offer.
This one's a bit of a long haul, so make sure you have a good podcast or two lined up for the drive.
Heading northeast from Launceston lets you take in some of the state's most Instagram-worthy locations, in all colours of the rainbow.
The first picturesque stop along the way is Lilydale Falls, surrounded by lush greenery, just 30 minutes' drive and a short walk outside of Launceston.
From there you can head out to the Bridestowe Lavender Estate near Nabowla, where during the summer months you can take some time snap a few pics among the purple blooms.
Once you've finished there, continue out past Pioneer - stopping off at one of the many eateries at Derby for a quick bite - to arrive at Little Blue Lake, the third photo-worthy spot.
As a bonus, see if you can find the abandoned railway tunnel in the township of Tunnel.
If you don't mind a late finish, why not head up to where the Tamar meets the Bass Strait at Low Head?
Head north from Launceston along the East Tamar Highway and after about 40 minutes you'll arrive at George Town.
As the nation's third-oldest settlement, George Town is rich in history and those who want to find out a little more should head to the Bass and Flinders Maritime Museum.
You can also stop by one of the local eateries - like Don Mario's or the Pier Hotel - before continuing on to Low Head.
While waiting for the sun to set, take in some more of the region's maritime history at the Low Head Pilot Station or visit the Low Head lighthouse - the second to be lit in Tasmania.
Once the sun sets below the horizon, join one of the penguin-spotting tours and watch as dozens of fairy penguins return to their nests after a day at sea.
