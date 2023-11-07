12-year-old's fashion makes a splash: dreams of building her own label

Patyn Thomas is a 12-year-old forging a budding fashion career having always had a flair for design ever since crafting outfits for her dolls.
Her first runway competition was ReDress ReFashion Show last month, and the Riverside High School student left an impression.
Reworking two pieces of clothing from a second hand shop, one a denim jacket, the other a colourful shirt, Patyn rocked the runway in a patchwork skirt, refitted top and denim vest.
The work resulted in high praise from the judges and winning the Circular Design and Sustainability, and the Ability to be Replicated categories.
Patyn said the opportunity to reinvent second-hand clothing wasn't her usual process, but had encouraged her to do it in the future.
"I usually get my book out and just draw designs, and then I get the fabric and make it," Patyn said.
Against competitors up to 17-years-old, she said the other entries impressed her but she remained confident in her own design.
Competing was an experience Patyn said she would do again in the future.
Showing her desire to craft unique pieces of clothing from five-years-old, Patyn said she crafted designs out of paper towel and tea towels to make clothing for her dolls.
From there, she was joined by her grandma Cassandra to learn how to use a sewing machine.
"My Ma, she didn't have any experience at all, but she's good at it now," she said.
The grade seven student spends her Wednesday afternoons at school using a sewing machine where she's made items ranging from bracelets to a beanbag.
Now, Patyn has created her own fashion label and is planning to take her designs to Exeter market next month.
She's already sold a few designs to family friends.
"I'd like to have my own business and own label," Patyn said.
She also said she would love to be mentored by a fashion designer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.