Tasmanians the top nicotine, cannabis and opioid consumers: Report

Tasmanians are the largest consumers of nicotine, MDMA, oxycodone, fentanyl, and cannabis in the country, a new report revealed.
The latest national wastewater drug monitoring report from the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) shows Tasmania still leads the nation in smoking, following repeated reports that nicotine usage rates exceed the national average.
The annual survey uses wastewater samples from 55 water treatment plants across Australia to measure national drug consumption.
The report found Tasmania also had the highest capital city use of pharmaceutical opioids like oxycodone and fentanyl.
Tasmanians consumed the most MDMA and cannabis in the country.
The study indicates that some substances, such as cocaine, MDMA, and alcohol, have high variation in weekly consumption rates, with higher consumption on weekends.
Cocaine usage in the state fluctuated, with the report finding Tasmanians had very high use levels of cocaine on some days.
The report also found methylamphetamine and cocaine consumption increased to the highest levels recorded since 2020.
Despite the increase in illicit substance use, the report found a decrease in overall alcohol consumption in parts of regional Tasmania.
ACIC acting chief executive Matt Rippon said methylamphetamine remains the highest-risk illicit drug in Australia.
"While cocaine receives a lot of attention, methylamphetamine is the drug which causes the most harm to the community in terms of related mental and physical health issues, property crime, offences involving violence, and road trauma," he said.
Mr Rippon said the monitoring program gave valuable insight into the trends and emerging issues of drug consumption across Australia.
"This reporting forms part of a multi-dimensional approach that targets supply, demand, and harm reduction critical to reducing drug use in Australia," Mr Rippon said.
"Drug consumption estimates derived from wastewater data, when used in combination with other data such as seizure, arrest, price, purity, health, and availability data, provide the most comprehensive, empirically-based insights into Australian drug markets.
"In turn, these data reveal drug market resilience, but also points of vulnerability that present opportunities to inform harm reduction strategies that improve the safety of the Australian community."
If you or someone you know has been affected by this story, please contact:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.