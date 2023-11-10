Four ways your mental health impacts on your physical health

Here are four ways in which your mental health can affect your physical health.
So, how can you take care of your mental health?
You are probably already aware of the traditional advice on caring for your mental and physical health, such as exercise, time outdoors nutritious food and a good night's sleep.
But here are some alternative activities which might help improve your mental health:
Engage in play and reconnect with that silly and spontaneous inner child - ride a bike, jump on a trampoline, shoot some hoops, fly a kite
Sing more often - it soothes the nerves and lifts the spirits
Cook a creative meal - it helps raise your self-esteem and you feel good cooking for loved ones.
Watch birds - from your garden, a park or your window. Doing so is associated with lower levels of depression, anxiety and stress.
Spend time with a pet - either yours or a friend or family member. Cats and dogs can reduce stress, anxiety and depression, ease loneliness, encourage exercise and playfulness and even improve your cardiovascular health.
Dance - on your own, with a partner, just move to music free from inhibitions.
Do something nice for someone else - it boosts the release of serotonin and dopamine, which are associated with feelings of happiness, reward and motivation.
Paint or draw - engage in a mindful activity to bring your attention to the moment.
Give them a go, because taking care of your mental health is taking care of your physical health.
If you would like additional support or if you are experiencing extreme or chronic stress, speak to your doctor and get help, for the sake of your physical and mental well-being.
Denise Tilley - Royal Flying Doctor Service, Tasmania
