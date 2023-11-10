Four ways your mental health impacts on your physical health

Sleep's Delicate Dance: A sound night's sleep is rejuvenating for both mind and body. But mental health struggles can disrupt this precious respite, leading to insomnia or restless nights. Sleep deprivation, in turn, can worsen emotional vulnerabilities and hinder cognitive functions.

Cardiovascular Symphony: When someone unexpectedly pulls out in front of you in traffic, it's fine and normal to experience a momentary or short-lived pounding heart rate and increased release of the stress hormones adrenaline, noradrenaline, and cortisol. But prolonged stress causes these responses over time, which in turn leads to increases in blood pressure, heart rate and stress hormones. This can increase the risk of hypertension, heart attack and stroke.

Anxiety and depression have also been linked to an increased risk of heart disease, as they can contribute to inflammation and impact lifestyle choices like exercise and diet.

Sex and Reproduction: In males, chronic stress can affect testosterone production resulting in a decline in sex drive or libido, and can even cause erectile dysfunction or impotence.

It can also negatively impact sperm production and maturation, causing difficulties in couples who are trying to conceive. Researchers have found that men who experienced two or more stressful life events in the past year had a lower percentage of sperm motility (ability to swim) and a lower percentage of sperm of normal morphology (size and shape), compared with men who did not experience any stressful life events.