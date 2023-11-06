Taking safety seriously at the heart of awards night: the list of winners

Safety first is a motto well lived by for the Northern workers and businesses taking out a prizes at the Worksafe Tasmania Awards.
A ceremony recognising the outstanding contributions to work health and safety was held at the Hobart's Hotel Grand Chancellor on Friday, November 3.
Bell Bay's Rio Tinto Aluminium took out two awards on the night for excellence in implementing a work health and safety solution, while emergency response team captain Phil Jamieson received excellence in contributions to work health and safety.
The company had identified a workplace hazard during a rebuild project where workers were using a ladder to access pit areas of its carbon baking furnace. To minimise falls, body strains and being trapped, a modular stairway that could be dismantled was built.
Mr Jamieson works as a scene controller during emergencies and coaches other team members. He was instrumental in establishing the Tasmanian Minerals and Emergency Committee's annual captains seminar, which encourages sharing information across the state.
City of Launceston's Brandon Murphy was also singled out for his excellence achieved by a health and safety representative. He represents 30 employees across the cleansing and waste centre teams and was honoured for showing genuine care for people and their wellbeing.
While, Launceston City Mission won the excellence in a workplace health and wellbeing initiative.
The program covers the whole City Mission community and has included mental health training for workers and managers, walking groups, mindfulness programs, healthy eating workshops and art therapy.
In total, winners were awarded across nine categories.
Workplace Safety and Consumer Affairs Minister Madeleine Ogilvie said all the winners showed commitment and passion in keeping the workplace safe.
"It was great to see so many individuals, businesses and organisations actively seeking solutions to make their workplaces safer and healthier," Ms Ogilvie said.
She congratulated the commitment to work health and safety of all 56 entries from a diverse range of organisations across the state.
The WorkSafe Tasmania Awards wrapped up WorkSafe Tasmania Month.
The 2023 WorkSafe Tasmania Awards winners were:
