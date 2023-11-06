Seagulls bring in experienced flock as Philpott eyes finals berth

Bridport Football Club have made three signings with a promise of more on the way as they build for a 2024 NTFA division one finals charge.
The Seagulls improved with every week in their return season following a year of recess, but sat in seventh by the end of the home-and-away roster, five wins out of finals.
Coach Andrew Philpott is confident of breaching the top five for the first time in the club's NTFA history and has brought in some experienced heads to aid his cause.
Brothers Kade and Callum Mulder join the North-East coast club from premier division side Bracknell, while Brad Etchell joins after a year off, having previously played at South Launceston.
"We wouldn't have many players that have played a final or not many finals anway, let alone won a premiership, so anyone who can add that sort of experience are of great value to the club," Philpott said.
Kade and younger brother Callum join the club having played more than a combined 320 senior games for the Redlegs according to Bridport's Facebook page, with the latter a part of the 2021 premiership-winning side.
Alongside that, the NTFA representative player has been named club best and fairest twice, best in finals and was a former captain.
Philpott discussed what the pair would bring to the Seagulls.
"Kade's a backman who's played a lot of footy, got a lot of experience, understands who he matches up on and just does what he's told week-in, week-out," he said.
"Cal being a midfielder, he'll help out our boys in the middle which will be bloody good for blokes like Joey Robinson who do the hard yards all year.
"To have a bloke like (Callum) will go a long way, we've never made finals and that's our aim. We intend to play finals for the first time."
He added that Etchell would continue to build the winning culture at the club.
"He's another one with premiership experience that you want to get around the group, he's been there and done that," he said.
Philpott was far from satisfied with only the three inclusions into the Seagulls side, as he reflected on the progress of the club since their reintegration into the league.
"Year one was to get us back onto the ground and try and show some improvement, which we did," he said.
"Now with those three, and trust me there are a few others that I'm talking to, we are aiming for finals, not saying fifth or third or first, but we want finals and potentially even multiple finals."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.