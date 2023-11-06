The Examiner
World Wind Energy Conference 2023 looks at 'symphony of renewables'

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated November 6 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 3:39pm
World Wind Energy Conference 2023 chair Peter Rae AO
World Wind Energy Conference 2023 chair Peter Rae AO

A World Wind Energy Conference 2023 in Hobart will discuss the latest trends and the contribution of a range of renewable technologies in the transition from fossil fuel energy, conference chair Peter Rae AO says.

Local News

