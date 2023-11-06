World Wind Energy Conference 2023 looks at 'symphony of renewables'

A World Wind Energy Conference 2023 in Hobart will discuss the latest trends and the contribution of a range of renewable technologies in the transition from fossil fuel energy, conference chair Peter Rae AO says.
The conference at Wrest Point is on from November 7-9 and features keynote speaker Jay Inslee Governor of Washington state in the United States as well leaders of the industry worldwide.
Mr Rae, the president of the World Wind Association, said Tasmania as host of the conference was appropriate because of the state's 100 per cent renewable power generation.
He said the conference theme "Symphony of the Renewables" articulated the task of renewable energy stakeholders in wind, solar, hydro-electric, biomass and geothermal energies.
"No one answer or technology involved in the replacement of fossil fuels-it can be combinations of several technologies such as with wind turbines and battery systems that will enable the production of energy on demand," he said.
"We emphasise the importance of the use of one or more of all the sources of renewable generation as appropriate to the particular location. Tasmania has achieved 100 per cent renewable energy, with a target now of 200 per cent."
Fossil fuels including coal, oil and gas are the chief emitters of greenhouse gases.
Human activities, including the use of fossil fuels, have contributed to global warming whereby the global surface temperature has risen by 1.1 degrees from 1850-1900 levels to 2011-20, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says.
Mr Rae said the program featured speakers who were deeply involved in Australia's transition to renewable energy as well as those who came from around the world.
"I hope that we can all draw inspiration from Tasmania's renewable energy narrative and from the wealth of knowledge our speakers bring to those of our international contributors which will reflect much of what is happening world wide," he said.
Mr Rae said hydro schemes, wind farms and rooftop solar had enabled Tasmania to already play a leading role in Australia's transition to renewable energy and was also the base for further exciting development.
"Tasmania is host to the Blue Economy CRC which is doing special research in the use of offshore waters, and to the Australian Antarctic Division with expert knowledge of energy generation in harsh conditions," he said.
"As well, we have the Australian Maritime College research in offshore wind, tidal flow, and an association with the ocean wave and remote area power supply research and development centred at King Island in Bass Strait. "There is also hydrogen research and development taking place as is happening in many parts of the world."
Mr Rae said Governor Inslee would bring to the conference many years of both leadership experience and commitment to the environment and renewable energy.
"Mr Inslee was instrumental in the passing of Washington State's Clean Energy Transformation Act (CETA) which set a carbon-neutral target for the state's electricity supply by 2045," he said.
"He also co-founded the U.S. Climate Alliance, a bipartisan coalition of governors dedicated to enabling the USA to achieve 100 per cent net-zero greenhouse gas emissions."
