'Outrageous' call for Barnett to be sacked after meeting chief justice

The government has dismissed claims that Attorney-General Guy Barnett inappropriately interfered with the judicial process when he met with Supreme Court Chief Justice Alan Blow to discuss a "significant matter" involving a judge last week.
Chief Justice Blow on Friday asked a fellow judge, understood to be Justice Gregory Geason, to stand down, after being informed of a "significant matter" involving the judge.
Bob Brown Foundation founder Dr Bob Brown said Mr Barnett's decision to involve himself in the matter was inappropriate, given he was involved in one of the cases being considered by Justice Geason.
He said Justice Geason was one of three members of the full bench of the Supreme Court who heard an appeal by the BBF against an earlier court decision over Mr Barnett's decision to grant mining group MMG a mining licence.
In the August appeal, counsel for BBF claimed that Mr Barnett's decision to award the licence was motivated by a desire to "thwart" protesters at the site of a proposed tailings dam.
The Full Bench had been due to hand down its decision any day.
"Attorney-General Guy Barnett should never have gone to the Chief Justice while he was himself involved in a matter that Justice Geason had heard," Dr Brown said.
In his brief statement on Friday, Mr Barnett said that it was Chief Justice Blow that had requested the Judge take leave until further notice.
According to Dr Brown, the secretary of the Justice Department or another police officer should met with the Chief Justice, not Mr Barnett.
"It is clearly grossly improper for the attorney-general to go and see the Chief Justice.
"We don't have a record of that meeting, we don't know what was said, but we do know as a result, a judge has taken leave from the court, and that means that a judgement involving Guy Barnett is now up in the air.
"It's grossly improper of the attorney-general, he should be sacked, he should go."
Braddon MHA and police minister Felix Ellis said the Bob Brown Foundation's decision to link their court case to Mr Barnett was "outrageous".
"They've got no idea what they are talking about ... this is a group that is focussed purely on lawfare to stop Tasmanian jobs, I don't think we should be dignifying their latest thought bubble with anything more than that."
Justice Geason was appointed to the Supreme Court Bench in 2017.
He was "counselled" by Chief Justice Blow after he was seen kissing his female associate in a nightclub in 2021.
The associate later lodged a complaint with Equal Opportunity Tasmania, claiming she was forced out of her job when her relationship with Justice Geason became public.
Supreme Court Registrar Penelope Ikedife and the government have been contacted for comment regarding Dr Brown's claims.
