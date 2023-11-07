Make the most of your patch at Small Farm Living Field Day

Small farm and land owners will have a chance to ask their burning questions to experts around bio-security, sustainability and more this Sunday.
The biennial Small Farm Living Field Day is back for its sixth instalment, featuring 10 expert guest speakers and plenty of activities for kids.
Held by NRM North and Lilydale Landcare, the event will feature a wide range of demonstrations from mastering fencing techniques to monitoring native wildlife.
NRM North biodiversity coordinator Nikita Sarangdhar said they wanted to reach as many small landholders as they could from around Tasmania, and expected around 500 people to show on the day.
"It's nice to have these community events where small land holders can meet up with each other as well and talk about the issues that they face, or what they're doing on their properties to manage it sustainably," Ms Sarangdhar said.
She said new small farm owners typically experienced a lack of information around problems like handling threatened species or weed infestations.
"They might not know what the best possible way for them to deal with it is...for someone who has moved from the mainland, the weed species here might be different to what they're used to," she said.
"Here the community can get ask specific questions to experts."
NRM North biodiversity program manager Kate Thorn said the Small Farm Living program had supported hundreds of the region's small landholders since launching 10 years ago.
"While we expect to see smallholders from near and far on the day, there are likely to be some prospective property owners as well," Ms Thorn said.
"It's great to see people researching the kind of land management issues they may deal with in taking on a small property, and also the potential in terms of different crops, livestock and other issues."
The event is free to the community and takes place at Lilydale District School Farm on November 12 from 9.30am to 3.30pm.
