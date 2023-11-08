Unrivalled design in an amazing position | House of the Week

"33 Escarpment Drive is undoubtedly the most coveted and substantial residence within the prestigious Drivers Run Estate," said agent Lochie Reid.
That's a very confident opening statement, but with good reason. Sitting on four and a half acres, everything about this home, including its position on the hill, is spectacular.
As a result, "it effortlessly combines the tranquillity of its rural surroundings with the convenience of urban amenities only moments away," Lochie explained.
"The vistas from this property are unparalleled, offering breathtaking views of Launceston's CBD that extend along the course of Kanamaluka/Tamar River."
The home itself is "a blend of contemporary sophistication and rural elegance, featuring a seamless fusion of glass and towering granite walls".
This is further complimented by European fittings and fixtures.
There are five bedrooms, and the main enjoys not only some of the aforementioned amazing views but also the use of one of four bathrooms. This one includes a freestanding bathtub, a walk-in shower, dual vanities, a heated towel rail and a separate toilet.
There are three living spaces and a formal hall which leads to various other parts of the home including a climate-controlled 1200 bottle wine cellar, a study, a central bathroom which has a walk-in shower and a separate bath, and a gymnasium.
The kitchen is a galley style arrangement and it features a Hafele infinity four meter island bench with a pair of semi-commercial under-bench sinks, along with Miele appliances, a silent Schweigen range hood, a six-burner induction cooktop and soft-close cabinetry.
The home has also been designed for high thermal efficiency with a north-facing orientation for the main windows, along with thermal mass insulation, double glazing, and an 8kW solar system.
The full-length deck has an inset dual-zoned swim spa surrounded by a glass balustrade, and there's a dedicated powder room and shower intended for spa users.
The property also offers much more, with the security of cameras, an alarm system and coded entry, a double garage and a separate 9x7m shed, a 120,000L tank for irrigation, rock retaining walls in landscaped grounds, and an enclosed Vergola with views of both the gardens and the surrounding vistas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.