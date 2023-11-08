Charming coastal haven | Feature Property

Around 30 minutes from Launceston and with direct beach access, this exceptional property epitomises coastal living.
It also enjoys the expanse of approximately 8230 square metres with natural bushland that's had a well-placed walkway cut through for you to explore.
The well-maintained gardens have been thoughtfully landscaped to blend in nicely with the surroundings.
Also outside there's a boat shed, a double carport and a single garage, a thriving veggie patch, a dedicated fire pit area, and a chicken shed.
Inside the home there's an open plan living space featuring exquisite Tasmanian Oak polished floorboards, lots of natural light and several doorways leading to each of the other entertainment spaces.
The kitchen has been renovated and now includes top-of-the-line appliances along with a lovely island bench.
In terms of accommodation there are three generous bedrooms, each having its own door out onto one of the many undercover verandas.
The bathroom has been updated as well, and it can be a light-filled area if you choose to open the shutters. However, one of its most distinctive features is the claw-foot bath.
Meanwhile the entire house has been lovingly repainted.
