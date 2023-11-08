The Examiner
Charming coastal haven | Feature Property

By Feature Property
November 9 2023 - 9:20am
3 BED | 1 BATH | 3 CAR

  • 171 Paper Beach Road, Swan Point
  • Offers Over $969,000
  • LAND: Approximately 8230 square metres
  • AGENCY: The Agency
  • CONTACT: Wayne Riethoff and Bec Gardner 0477 881 449
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Around 30 minutes from Launceston and with direct beach access, this exceptional property epitomises coastal living.

