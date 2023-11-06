Ombudsman blasts Council over approach to ratepayer's RTI request

The Dorset Council spent more time fighting a Right To Information request from a ratepayer than it would have taken in fulfilling it, Ombudsman Richard Connock found in a recent decision.
Mr Connock said Council's lack of appropriate responses to RTI requests made by former Dorset councillor and George Town mayor Lawrence Archer in 2021 were highly concerning.
The Ombudsman was critical of the Council for its approach to Mr Archer who Mr Connock accepted had a long running dispute with council.
"Council appears to have struggled to objectively assess Mr Archer's application and to separate his criticism of Council from this assessment," he said.
"The complete failure by Council to engage with s19 (2) and to act in an objective manner in relation to Mr Archer is highly concerning and I urge the Council to properly apply the object and spirit of the RTI scheme in the future."
In July Local Government Minister Nick Street established a board of inquiry to look at allegations of systematic and widespread statutory non-compliance and failings of good governance.
He said an investigation by the director of local government "revealed evidence suggestive of improper use of statutory power; systematic failure to comply with statutory obligations; mismanagement of conflicts of interest; decision-making compromised by poor governance and disrespect for community members and businesses by the council."
The standoff with Mr Archer began in August 2021 when he sought information about a valuation of some land at Derby and credit card statements relating to the Mayor [Greg Howard] and then general manager Tim Watson from 2018 to 2021.
Mr Archer's request for an internal review was refused in December without reasons being given prompting him to go to the Ombudsman.
Despite Mr Connock's preliminary view in May 2022 that the request should be fulfilled Mr Marik refused the request on the basis that the information on the land was otherwise available and that the credit card information would unreasonably divert the resources of the council.
Contrary to Councils' claim Mr Connock said the documents on credit card statements could have been easily and quickly accessed by Council's financial officers.
"To continue to refuse a request and not address mandatory requirements in decision despite clear guidance from the Ombudsman is highly concerning and I sincerely hope that Council rectifies it practices as soon as possible," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.